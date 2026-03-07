‘Pawn Stars’ Star Rick Harrison Claims He ‘Paid All’ of Son Corey’s Medical Bills Before GoFundMe Launch

Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison is pushing back on claims that his son, Corey, needs financial help for medical bills following a recent motorcycle crash.

Corey was in a serious motorcycle accident in Tulum, Mexico, in late January. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his friend, Aron Chambers, the 42-year-old sustained 11 ribcage breaks, a concussion, and internal bleeding.

Rick first responded to the GoFundMe on March 5, telling TMZ that “Corey is a grown man and he will deal with his life as he sees fit.”

However, on March 6, Rick claimed he had already paid his son’s medical bills. “As far as I know, I paid all of Corey’s medical bills long before he put the GoFundMe out,” Rick said, per Page Six. “He is a grown man in his 40’s,” the 60-year-old added, “[Corey] is responsible for how he handles his finances.”

Corey Harrison Claims He’s Racked Up Medical Bills Exceeding $100,000

On the GoFundMe page, Chambers wrote that Corey was hospitalized for 14 days in Playa del Carmen before the “financial pressure became too much.” Once home, Chambers said Corey was in “excruciating pain” and required a house doctor for IV fluids and morphine.

“Corey was incredibly hesitant to take heavy pain meds, especially after losing his brother Adam to an overdose just last year, but the agony left him with no other option,” Chambers added. Corey’s brother, Adam Harrison, died of a fentanyl overdose in January 2024.

Chambers added that Corey’s condition worsened, with his “oxygen levels plummet[ing] to dangerously low levels.” He was then taken to another medical facility, where he discovered one of his ribs had “completely separated and was pressing into his lung.”

According to the GoFundMe, Corey underwent three life-saving surgeries, had nearly three liters of blood drained from his chest, and was hospitalized for 18 days. Upon discharge, he reportedly discovered his medical bills exceeded $100,000. He claimed he tried to pay them by emptying his bank account and maxing out his credit cards.

‘Pawn Stars’ personality Corey Harrison following his motorcycle crash. (Images via GoFundMe)

Chambers said that Corey is not yet strong enough to return to the U.S. for further treatment, adding that the GoFundMe is a “lifeline to get him through.”

Rick Harrison Visited His Injured Son in the Hospital

The accident happened on January 26 in Cancun, one day before his father’s wedding to Angie Polushkin, which Corey was unable to attend. In an Instagram post, Corey shared photos of himself in a hospital bed, updating fans on his condition and explaining his absence. Despite his internal injuries, he said at the time that he was feeling “good.”

Rick later confirmed to Fox News that he had visited Corey at the hospital. Rick added that he was disappointed that his son couldn’t be there as he married his fifth wife, admitting that “it sucks that he didn’t [attend].”