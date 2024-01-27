pauly-shore-sued-for-alleged-assault-and-battery

Not kicking off the new year in the best way, Pauly Shore is reportedly being sued for alleged assault and battery.

According to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Bio-Dome stare is being sued by two plaintiffs who were allegedly assaulted and battered by security employees at The Comedy Store in Nov. 2022. Shore notably owns The Comedy Store.

The plaintiffs, Sean Kehoe and his daughter Kirra Lyn Potts claim a member of the club’s security staff “violently grabbed and attacked Keho and dragged him. They also accused Pauly Shore of being fully aware that the employees planned the assault. He allegedly agreed with and encouraged the employees as well.

The plaintiffs are now suing for compensation in damages over their past and future medical bills. They are also suing for loss of earnings as well as alleged physical and mental harm over the situation.

Kehoe stated in the documents that the incident caused him “severe injuries” and both plaintiffs said they have faced “mental and emotional stress” over the ordeal.

The Lawsuit Comes Just Days After Pauly Shore Announced to Play Richard Simmons in Biopic

The legal troubles come just days after Pauly Shore announced to play fitness icon Richard Simmons in the biopic, The Court Jester.

In a statement, Pauly Shore said that a biopic about Simmons is needed more than ever. “I’m really excited about sharing Richard Simmons’ life with the world. Simmons represents mental health, getting people in shape, and being his authentic self!” Shore stated. “Whenever he was on TV you could never take your eyes off him.”

Shore also Simmons brought such a joy to his appearance that represented nothing but a good time.

Meanwhile, Simmons hasn’t been seen in public in nearly 10 years. He recently spoke out against the upcoming biopic. “You may have heard they may be doing a movie about me with Pauly Shore,” he wrote on Facebook. “I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read.”

Simmons also stated that he no longer has a manager and a publicist. ”I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”

Simmons’ rep then told Entertainment Tonight, ”Richard and I are not endorsing this project. It is unauthorized. I spoke to Pauly last year and told him [Richard] is not ready to tell his story.”

The Court Jester premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.