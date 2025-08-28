pauly-shore-diagnosed-with-pancreatic-tumor

Stressing the importance of routine health screenings, Pauly Shore encourages fans to get a full body scan after he was diagnosed with a pancreatic tumor.

In his recent Instagram post, the Bio-Dome star spoke about his health struggles. “About three months ago, I went in for a preventative scan in Las Vegas at SimonMed, where they scan your body from head to toe,” he explained. “They check for tumors, cancer, aneurysms, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, you name it. Being in my 50s, I thought it was the right thing to do.”

Days later, Shore received news that he did not expect. “They noticed something in my abdominal area,” he revealed. “It was a tumor inside my pancreas.”

After receiving his pancreatic tumor diagnosis, Pauly Shore quickly called his doctors to learn more about the situation. “Thankfully, my tumor was benign,” he continued. “It might have been there for 15 to 20 years. It wasn’t an emergency, but my doctor felt removing it was the right thing to do.”

Noting how the diagnosis impacted him mentally, Shore wrote, “Knowing there was a tumor inside me… Could it grow? Burst? Turn into something worse? You just don’t know.”

He further shared that he has always prioritized his health by working out, using saunas, receiving massages, scheduling routine dental visits, undergoing blood work, colonoscopies, and other preventive measures. However, he admitted to never having a full body scan before.

“I had no symptoms. This was just me following my instincts,” he said. “Preventive scans are rare. Most people only get a scan when something is already wrong. People avoid them for different reasons. Maybe they can’t afford it (a full body scan costs around $1,000-$2,000), or maybe they don’t want to know.”

Pauly Shore Has Some Good News Following the Removal Of His Pancreatic Tumor

The actor had his surgery done on Aug. 21 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. He received good news following the removal of the pancreatic tumor.

“I just needed an enucleation (and not a Whipple),” he shared. “I still have my whole pancreas. I stayed one night in the hospital and then three nights at home with pain medication.”

Shore further pointed out that instincts played a significant role in the health situation. “If I hadn’t followed [my instincts] and gotten that scan, I might have never found out about the tumor.”

Noting he is alright following his procedure, Pauly Shore hopes his story can help others. “Maybe I can help save someone’s life by encouraging them to get a preventative scan, or even just going to the doctor and talking about prevention. And maybe they can save someone else’s life too. You want to find it before it finds you.”