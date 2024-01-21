Pauly Shore Hopes Richard Simmons Will ‘Change His Tune’ About Upcoming Biopic

Pauly Shore hopes Richard Simmons will come around to his recently released film short The Court Jester.

The short film puts Shore in the role of the 1980s and 90s fitness icon. According to Entertainment Weekly, the story follows a belittled producer named David who runs into Simmons while working on a hit talk show. David is ready to give up on success and happiness, but Simmons steps in a convinces David to love himself.

When Richard Simmons heard about the project. his rep told ET, “Richard and I are not endorsing this project. It is unauthorized. I spoke to Pauly last year and told him [Richard] is not ready to tell his story.”

Richard Simmons also posted a Facebook post saying he never permitted Pauly Shore to film a biopic.

“So don’t believe everything you read,” he wrote. “I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist. I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful. Thank you for all your love and support.”

A Full-Length Richard Simmons Biopic is Currently in Production

Reporters questioned Shore about Simmon’s comments while the actor was at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Jan. 18, the day before The Court Jester was set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Shore responded by saying Simmons might be surprised by how well the story came together.

“Every day is a different day. You never know what he’s going to say the next day,” he said. “I love Richard. I’m kind of just feeding off the people online about the whole thing, you know what I’m saying? Because everyone was saying that I looked like him, so I wanted to play him. Does that make sense?”

Shore assured everyone that the movie did not come “from a vindictive place.”

“I hope that once he sees the short – and he sees what we’re wanting to do with it – that he’ll change his tune,” he continued. “I love him; I love what he represents, which is why we want to do it. He’s such a great character and it’d be a good opportunity for me to get back out there as well. People miss me and they miss him.”

The Court Jester is intended to be a prelude to a full-length biopic, which is currently in production. Shore announced the project earlier this week. The short is available to watch now on YouTube.