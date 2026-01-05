paul-simon-sets-new-tour-dates-after-fans-feared-he-had-retired-for-good.

The sound of silence is over for Paul Simon fans who thought they’d never see the legendary singer-songwriter go on tour again.

The 84-year-old artist has returned from retirement for his “A Quiet Celebration Tour.”

Simon has cited his improved hearing and the release of his new album, Seven Psalms, as the reasons for his return. He has now extended the tour into 2026, adding UK and European dates. The intimate shows will feature his newer, softer work alongside classics, adapting to his past hearing loss.

Simon announced the European leg of the tour on his Instagram, posting, “The tour will take Europe in 2026!” Tickets went on sale on Dec. 17.

“I’m so happy for our European friends to get a chance to see him! And I’m glad Paul is feeling good enough to keep touring!” one fan gushed in the comments section. “Oh my gosh, as a 33-year-old fan, I still might get to see him live,” another hopeful fan added.

Paul Simon Orginally Retired from Touring in 2018

Simon returned to touring in 2025 with the 55-stop North American “A Quiet Celebration” tour. The tour began in April in New Orleans, Louisiana, and concluded in August in Seattle, Washington, according to masslive.com.

This will be Simon’s first performance in countries like England, Germany, Denmark, and Belgium in nearly a decade, according to Syracuse.com.

Simon had previously announced a farewell tour in 2018.

He originally retired due to significant hearing loss that worsened while recording his 2023 album, Seven Psalms. However, he successfully returned to the stage by adjusting his speaker placement and modifying his setlist.

Paul Simon performs at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 7, 2016. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

After losing significant hearing in his left ear, which led to his initial farewell in 2018, Simon recovered enough to perform comfortably again. He also wanted to showcase his 2023 album, a quiet, acoustic work that aligns with his current vocal range and hearing.

His duet on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special in early 2025 further rekindled his desire to perform.

A 16-time Grammy winner and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (both solo and with Simon & Garfunkel), Simon’s hits include “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover,” “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard,” and “Kodachrome.” His classics with Garfunkel include “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “The Sound of Silence,” and “Mrs. Robinson.”