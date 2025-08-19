Paul Rudd Shown Being Loaded Into Ambulance After Allegedly Suffering Burn — But Here’s the Truth

Fans around the world recently panicked when footage surfaced of Paul Rudd being loaded into an ambulance, writhing in agony.

In July, rumors swirled that the video showed the Wet Hot American Summer actor reacting to serious burns from spilled hot coffee. The clip, filmed on a New York City street, showed nonplussed paramedics loading Rudd, wincing in pain and groaning, into an ambulance.

On July 10, comedian Rick Glassman shared the footage in a TikTok clip with the caption, “Paul Rudd injured while recording a podcast.”

@rickglassman @Take Your Shoes Off Podcast has more about what happened.

Glassman shared a longer version on Instagram. In the clip, actor Michael Cera holds the door as Glassman hauls a groaning Rudd through—only to drop him awkwardly on the concrete in front of waiting paramedics.

“Paul Rudd injured from Dunkin’ Donuts hot black coffee while filming [Take Your Shoes Off] ep 311,” Glassman wrote alongside the footage.

While in the context of a comedy podcast promo, the footage seems in jest. However, plenty of comments under the post seemed to take the footage seriously.

“Why weren’t they applying cold water to his burns? Is this real?” one stressed onlooker wrote under the Instagram post. “WTF HOPE HIS EYES ARE OK,” another concerned fan added.

“What flavor was the coffee?’ yet another extremely freaked out onlooker wondered over on TikTok.

However, Paul Rudd’s complete episode of Take Your Shoes Off w/ Rick Glassman offers the full story behind the footage.

In the episode, Michael Cera plays “Duncan,” Glassman’s assistant, who offers Rudd a cup of coffee during the 81-minute episode. Rudd accepts the offer of hot, hot coffee.

Eagle-eyed observers might already be aware that something is amiss. You see, per IMDb, Rudd and Cera have appeared together in several films, including Year One, This Is the End, and the animated movie Sausage Party. Ie: They already know each other but are acting like strangers.

Minutes later, “Duncan” returns with a Dunkin’ coffee and warns Rudd it’s extremely hot. He trips, spilling it on Rudd’s beautiful, ageless face. Glassman then pours iced coffee on him to help and says he’ll call an ambulance.

Glassman is then seen carrying Rudd outside, accidentally hitting his head on a door and dropping him on the sidewalk before paramedics arrive to take Rudd to the hospital.

Other Clues Hinting at the Origins of Paul Rudd’s Ambulance Incident

Glassman promotes his stand-up tour at 34:40 in the video. However, Paul Rudd interrupts, reentering with bandages and fake burn marks.

Image via YouTube / @rickglassman

Those painful-looking burns give us yet another clue this is a bit on a comedy show. You see, the text under the clip credits make-up artist Izzi Galindo. Per IMDb, Galindo worked on plenty of slick, high-profile Hollywood productions, like Joker and A Different Man.

The podcast concludes with Glassman sharing a rather unfortunate personal anecdote about defecating in his pants. Interestingly, the video’s text description includes the name A.J. Paratore, a seasoned stunt performer credited on numerous projects. Coincidentally, one stunt at the end of the video shows Rudd tumbling down the stairs with a suspicious brown stain on his pants—something Paratore may have expertly executed while wearing a strikingly similar wardrobe.

It seems we’re through the looking glass here… the footage of Rudd being loaded into an ambulance is certainly staged.

Meanwhile, even knowing this was an obvious comedy sketch, there’s at least one killyjoy.

“As a mom of a toddler who severely burned with hot coffee… Not cool, peeps, not cool,” one disgruntled onlooker wrote under the Instagram post of the footage. “Two plastic surgeries required.”

“Shame on him for this joke…not funny,” a second onlooker agreed.