Patrick Mahomes Seriously Injured, Out for Season

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a serious injury while the team was playing against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

During the fourth quarter of the game, the Chiefs attempted to get ahead of the Chargers’ three-point lead by having Mahomes throw the ball away to avoid a tackle for the loss. However, upon hitting the ground, the quarterback’s left leg landed awkwardly.

Mahomes is down bad… pic.twitter.com/VSqncpjr0r — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 14, 2025

Following the impact, Mahomes was heard crying out in pain as he removed his helmet. As some of the team’s trainers helped Mahomes off the field, his teammates were seen taking a knee.

Patrick Mahomes’ replacement, Gardner Minshew, hit the field for the last few plays. Unfortunately, he threw an interception on the Chargers’ side of the field, leading to the Chiefs losing 16-13.

The loss ended the Chiefs’ 2025 season. The team will not be in the NFL playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs revealed what kind of injury Patrick Mahomes ended up being diagnosed with following the on-the-field incident.

“An MRI has confirmed that Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn ACL in his left knee in today’s game,” the update reads. “Patrick and the club are currently exploring surgical options.”

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs lays on the ground after sustaining an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium on December 14, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images.

Mahomes also took to his X account to speak out about the injury. “Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie, it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again.”

“Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me,” he added. “And for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever.”

Along with Mahomes’ injury, the Kansas City Chiefs reported that wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was placed on concussion protocol.