Patrick Mahomes Admits That He Wears Same Underwear For Every NFL Game

During ESPN’s ManningCast for Monday Night Football, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28, candidly admitted to brothers Peyton and Eli Manning a curious aspect of his game-day ritual—wearing the same pair of underwear for every game.

The star quarterback disclosed that his wife Brittany initially bought him the lucky pair, contributing to his longstanding superstitious habit. Mahomes traced the tradition back to 2017, associating its debut with a successful season for the Chiefs.

Clarifying his game-day attire, Mahomes assured that the red underwear, linked to his success on the field, is exclusively reserved for game days and is not excessively worn or unsanitary. He humorously mentioned, “I clean ’em. I wash ’em. Every once in a while, at least,” while also joking about hesitating to wash them during a winning streak.

Emphasizing his commitment to the ritual, the Super Bowl 2023 champion stated, “As long as I’m winning football games, I’ll keep the superstition going.”

The revelation of Mahomes’ underwear superstition emerged earlier this year from former Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne during a guest appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast. Henne disclosed Mahomes’ adherence to this particular habit and its connection to the quarterback’s baseball background.

Mahomes’ tradition of wearing red underwear for games is perceived by teammates as a good-luck charm and a crucial part of his game-day routine. Even amidst this peculiar game-day custom, Mahomes recently ventured into modeling loungewear professionally, launching a holiday campaign with Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS alongside his family.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Mahomes remarked, “I’m all about comfort, and these sets will be my go-to at home all season.”

The quarterback’s quirky superstition has gained attention, offering a unique insight into the routines of an NFL star and his unorthodox yet successful pre-game ritual.