patrick-and-brittany-mahomes-enjoy-date-night-at-star-studded-miami-party

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, were living it up in style Friday night, spotted soaking in the vibes at the swanky American Express presents Carbone Beach party in Magic City.

The 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star and his equally young spouse were seen dancing to the upbeat music inside a lavish venue ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

The married couple opted for a relaxed look at the star-studded event. Mom of three, Brittany, donned a chic olive romper, while Patrick paired a baby blue shirt with light-colored trousers, striking a perfect balance of style and simplicity.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Amex x Carbone Beach

During the evening, as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stepped away to use the restroom, the NFL quarterback waited nearby. Per Page Six, during this time, he chatted with NBA star Kevin Love, whose father recently passed away.

According to the outlet, Patrick mentioned he was in town purely for fun and happily paused to take photos with Love, 36, and his wife, Kate Bock. Later, Brittany joined them for a group photo.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Also Rubbed Elbows with Jelly Roll

The Mahomeses also spent time backstage with Jelly Roll, the rapper-turned-country singer, who later treated the audience with a medley of his hits, including “I Am Not Okay,” “Liar,” and “Wild Ones.”

Patrick Mahomes, Jelly Roll, and Brittany Mahomes at the Amex x CARBONE BEACH 2025 event in Miami Beach. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Amex x Carbone Beach)

The 40-year-old singer energized the crowd with an electrifying set lasting over an hour, featuring dynamic covers of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” and several other hits.

“Not sure what heaven feels like, but I’m pretty sure it feels like Carbone Beach during …F1,” Jelly Roll reportedly declared to the revved-up crowd.

Patrick also reportedly caught up with Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, even snapping a photo with the retired New England Patriots quarterback, now 47. The star-studded Friday night event also drew notable attendees such as Bethenny Frankel, Lindsey Vonn, Stassi Schroeder, Andrew Schulz, Victor Cruz, Brooks Nader, and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Patrick’s bestie, Travis Kelce, and his billionaire beau, Taylor Swift, were notably absent from the glitzy soirée, hosted by culinary superstar Mario Carbone in South Beach. Guess even the world’s formerly most beloved power couple needs a night off.