Pat Sajak Left Stunned By This Contestant’s Incredible Solve On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

After more than four decades as the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak has seen his fair share of surprises on the iconic game show. However, even a seasoned veteran like Sajak was left in awe during a recent episode of the show when a contestant pulled off an astounding feat in the Bonus Round.

The astonishing moment occurred during the episode that aired on October 12, where contestant Debra Molle from China Spring, Texas, made a mark by earning $20,000 during the regular game. She then had a chance to win even more in the elusive Bonus Round, and that’s when the magic happened.

The Bonus Round puzzle category was “Living Thing,” and it appeared on the board as “_ L _ _ _ _ _ R _ _ _ _ T.” The puzzle seemed challenging, and Molle decided to take a bold approach. She surprised everyone, including Pat Sajak, by choosing some unconventional additional letters: “F, M, J, and O.”

Going Unconventional Paid Off

Sajak, who has presided over countless episodes of Wheel of Fortune, humorously commented on Molle’s letter choices. “I believe that’s the first FMJO combo we’ve had on the show in 72 years,” he quipped, as reported by TV Insider.

Molle’s unconventional technique paid off handsomely. To everyone’s amazement, she managed to transform the mysterious puzzle “_ L _ _ _ _ _ R _ _ _ _ T” into “FL _ FF _ R _ _ _ _ T.” Debra Molle quickly identified the solution as “Fluffy Rabbit.”

The studio audience and even Pat Sajak were swept up in the excitement. Sajak, visibly impressed, exclaimed, “That’s it, yeah!” Molle’s correct guess resulted in her winning an extra $40,000 in the Bonus Round, bringing her total earnings for the day to a staggering $60,250.

Praise From Fans

Fans of the show were equally astounded by Molle’s remarkable performance in the Bonus Round. One fan reacted to the impressive moment by saying, “Just wow! That was incredible. It was almost impossible to know the answer from three letters on the board.”

Another fan playfully commented, “Debra a hippity hoppity game, awesome!!” The enthusiastic reaction from fans on social media and comments on YouTube highlighted the exceptional nature of Molle’s feat.

“Way to go, Debra!” one viewer chimed in, expressing support for the contestant, while another noted that the contestants are becoming increasingly savvy in deciphering puzzles with unique letter combinations in the Bonus Rounds.

Debra Molle’s extraordinary achievement on Wheel of Fortune is a testament to the unpredictability and excitement that the show continues to deliver to its dedicated viewers. Pat Sajak, along with co-host Vanna White, is sure to have even more surprises and astonishing moments in store as the iconic game show continues to captivate audiences across the nation.

Pat Sajak recently announced that this season would be his last and Vanna White also considered leaving the show but renewed her contract through the 2025-2026 season.