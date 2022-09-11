These Easy Parmesan Roasted Potatoes Feature A Unique Method To Ensure Crusty Skins And Flavor Throughout 

Oh, the humble spud, how we revere thee.

Potatoes’ versatility and deliciousness are unmatched in the root vegetable world. I mean, they can be considered “fast food” or “healthy” depending on how they’re cooked. But honestly, potatoes are just food, and we love them however they’re prepared. Seriously. Mashed, smashed, fried, or baked, we are big fans of potatoes.

There’s even something called “melting potatoes” that you have to try to believe. Panfrying is also an option. And of course, Ina Garten and Rachel Ray have their own takes on how to make the tastiest taters.

So when one of our editors stumbled upon a recipe on Instagram that caught her attention, you better believe we were also intrigued. And after seeing how simple they were to prepare, we were all in. This will definitely be the next potato recipe we try.

The genius of this recipe is in how it’s prepared. Namely, chopping the potatoes crisscross, not all the way through, is a similar technique to Hasselback potatoes. This allows the seasoning to cook throughout the potatoes, resulting in deliciousness in every bite. Additionally, placing the potatoes’ skin up in the pan ensures the skin gets nice and crispy while the interiors cook to fluffy perfection.

Mariam, the poster of the recipe, noted that you can either lightly spray the potato skins with oil and sprinkle with salt prior to baking, or simply add a pinch of salt at the end.

All of this comes together to make a crispy, savory, and delightful side dish for any meal. You can always adjust and customize the seasonings to your liking, too! Add cayenne for an extra kick, dried oregano for a more herby punch, or a squeeze of lemon for a fresh acidic punch.

Parmesan Crusted Oven Roasted Potatoes

Ingredients

9 to 10 small size potatoes

1/4 cup melted butter

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

1 tsp chili flakes

2 tsp dried parsley

1 tsp paprika

1 minced garlic (optional)

Salt (to taste)

Directions

Wash the potatoes, don’t peel the skin. Cut potatoes in half, then cut crisscrosses into the flat side without going all the way through, set aside. Add all the spice ingredients to a baking dish and mix together evenly. Place the potatoes in the baking dish flat cut side down. Bake at 450°F for about 45 minutes or until soft. Salt the skins (if you haven’t prior to baking) and enjoy!

