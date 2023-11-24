Paris Hilton Secretly Celebrates the Arrival of Baby Number Two

The entrepreneur made the announcement in a heartwarming Instagram post.

DJ and businesswoman Paris Hilton, 42, has welcomed her second child with her husband of two years, Carter Reum.

“Thankful for my baby girl🥹👶🏼,” Hilton said in the caption of an Instagram photo she shared featuring a pink outfit customized with the name London.

Instagram

In a string of TikTok clips, the visionary behind 11:11 Media playfully dubbed her son, Phoenix, as the “big brother,” expressing sheer excitement to her nieces and nephews about officially having “two babies” in the mix.

Back in September, Hilton posted another Instagram video where she teased the idea of expanding her family with her sister, Nicky, 40 and wanting a “baby girl one day.”

““I’m sure it’s very soon and you’re being secretive and not telling us,” her younger sister joked. “She’s probably hidden in the other room right now.”

Nicky’s playful remarks referenced Paris’ past choice to keep her family out of the loop when she welcomed her son, Phoenix, in January, with the help of a surrogate.

The reality star’s son made his first appearance on Instagram where she captioned the post, “You are already loved beyond words.”

Paris and her husband only showed Phoenix’s hand at the time. A month after the post, the “Simple Life” alum posted a sweet photo with her son sitting on her lap looking curiously at the camera.

Unfortunately, heartless trolls attacked Paris Hilton and her baby in the comments by making fun of his head shape and size. The mother-of-two, furious, was quick to defend her baby in a separate social media post.

Instagram

“Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable,” she said at the time.

In March, Paris opened up on why she kept her growing family on the down-low during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“My life has just been so public, my whole life has been, just, invaded,” the fashion designer said. “I felt like, for my baby, I just wanted him to come into the world and just be here and not have all this weird [attention].”

The DJ held off on introducing the newborn to her mom, Kathy Hilton, for a whole week but apologized with a chic Chanel bag.

“I was like, if I give her Chanel first, maybe she won’t be so upset that I didn’t tell her about this,” she joked as she recalled leaving the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star “in tears.”

Congratulations to the Paris Hilton and her family!