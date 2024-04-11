Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Only Shows Her Son, Not Her Daughter on Social Media

Paris Hilton often shows her son on social media, but she tends to keep her daughter, London, offline.

Hilton revealed in an interview with E! News that she doesn’t want to share photos of her four-month-old daughter for privacy reasons, despite sharing her son, Phoenix.

“I feel like my life has just been so public with everything,” she said. “So I just wanted to keep my little girl to me.”

She added, however, that she will show her daughter “when the time is right.”

Hilton has two babies with her husband, Carter Reum, and shared that she is “having the most incredible time” being a mother.

“I’ve never been happier,” she said. “They are the sweetest little angels.”

Paris Hilton On Why She Doesn’t Share Her Daughter on Social Media

Hilton has been known to share photos of her son on social media, but so far, she’s kept her daughter private. However, she does plan to post her in due time. For now, she wants to protect her and keep London to herself for the time being.

Hilton also stated that she and her husband are already considering having a third child

“I would love a sister for London because my sister and I have such a close relationship,” she said. “I don’t know. I’m just enjoying them both so much right now. But that would be really amazing.”

Hilton originally announced the birth of London on Instagram on Thanksgiving of 2023 — a few weeks after she was born. She posted a photo of a pink outfit with the name “London” embroidered on her shirt, as well as cute heart sunglasses and a tiny stuffed animal. “Thankful for my baby girl” was all she wrote.

Kris Jenner commented, “Congratulations!!! 💕💖❣️we can’t WAIT to meet baby London!!!!! We love you!!!! 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗”

Additionally, Khloe Kardashian wrote, “Oh my heart!!!!! Congratulations Paris!!!! Your family is beautiful and I can’t wait to meet London.”

In December, Hilton spoke with Romper on why she likes to keep her children out of the spotlight.

“My narrative and my story has been told by the media for half my life, and I just didn’t want my child being put out into the world without me being in control,” she said. “You become a mama bear.”