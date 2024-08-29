Paris Hilton Horrifies Fans With Video of Son Phoenix, 1, on Boat Outing With No Life Jacket



Paris Hilton is once again causing an uproar with her parenting choices, this time posting a video of her 19-month-old son Phoenix on a catamaran boat without a life jacket.

The socialite/DJ took to TikTok on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to share an adorable video of Phoenix crawling and walking around the boat while sporting a burgundy button-up shirt.

However, it didn’t take long for followers to advise Paris Hilton to put Phoenix in a life jacket anytime he’s on a boat. “Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re called accidents. With love,” one follower shared.

Another follower stated, “My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!”

Paris addressed the advice with grace by commenting in the post, “Hey Mamma’s, thank you for the advice [and] always caring about my #CutesieCrew. It’s a big boat [and] my husband and I are following him around everywhere [and] watching like hawks. My babies are my world.”

Despite the response, followers continued to advise Paris Hilton to put a life jacket on Phoenix. “We know you’re a great mom,” a follower wrote. “This boat is wayyy larger than it appears on camera, he is totally safe.”

A fellow follower added, “I can introduce you to parents of children who drowned who said the same exact thing.”

Paris Hilton Followers Previously Freaked Out Over Car Seat Set-Up For Phoenix and Daughter London

Paris Hilton previously caused a social media uproar after followers panicked over a car seat set up for both Phoenix and her daughter London.

In a Mother’s Day photo, both Phoenix and London were seen sitting in their car seats facing forward. The former reality TV star’s followers described the placement as being “crazy unsafe.”

“WHAT THE HECK!” an outraged follower declared. “There are no excuses for child safety! Call your local [fire department] or [police department], they will gladly help set them up correctly!!!! These are not correct!!!”

After being advised time and time again, Paris Hilton spoke out. She shared a video of the kiddos sitting properly in their seats, rear-facing. “Thanks for the mom advice, I’m new to this,” Hilton captioned the footage. “The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van.”

She further admitted that “no one is perfect.”