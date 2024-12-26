paris-hilton-dons-nothing-but-a-bow-in-racy-christmas-pics

Paris Hilton wrapped up Christmas in style—literally—posing with nothing but a big red bow as her festive outfit. The reality TV personality gifted her 26 million Instagram followers an impressive spread of sultry snapshots and videos on Christmas Day.

Perhaps most provocatively she shared a bold video set to Ariana Grande’s “Santa Tell Me,” playfully swaying her hips while wearing nothing but a daringly revealing bow and red fingerless gloves.

Paris Hilton (43) with a Christmas PSA 🎁 pic.twitter.com/NMqQAkvzYc — Vico (@Vicoseven) December 25, 2024

“My presence is a present,” the 43-year-old mother of two captioned the footage.

Meanwhile, she also dropped a slew of pictures and videos from the “ho ho ho” worthy photoshoot.

In addition to the bow, other photos showcased her in a red lace bra adorned with white fur trim, paired with knee-high fishnet stockings from Agent Provocateur. She completed the look with a luxurious white fur stole.

“All wrapped up and ready to sliv this holiday season,” Hilton captioned the series of sizzling snaps.

Paris Hilton proved she’s the ultimate gift this holiday season, posing under the Christmas tree wrapped in a red bow. (Images via Instagram / Paris Hilton)

Of course, Hilton’s legion of followers rushed to the comments to spread the holiday cheer over the posts.

“All I want for Christmas is THIS LOOK WHICH IS EVERYTHINGGG,” one fan gushed. “Gorgeous! You are the GIFT,” another fan added. “All I want for xmas is to be resurrected because I am DEAD,” a third fan chimed in.

Some Fans Push Back at Paris Hilton’s Racy Christmas Spread

Meanwhile, other pearl-clutching onlookers felt Christmas wasn’t the appropriate time to drop such provocative content.

“Inappropriate. Why sexualize Christmas?” one Instagram user wondered. “What is this for? Inappropriate!!” another concerned onlooker added. “Only Fans, not Instagram,” a third user urged.

However, the holiday wasn’t all about showing skin for the House of Wax star. She also took a moment to spotlight her husband and two children.

Hilton posted a collection of photos on Instagram, capturing moments from her Christmas celebration with family.

“Serving Slivmas vibes with my #CutesieCrew,” Hilton captioned the post.

The photos and videos showcase a decidedly more wholesome Hilton posing and playing in matching elf pajamas alongside her husband, Carter Reum, and their two children—13-month-old daughter London and 22-month-old son Phoenix.

“Phoenix, London, Carter & I are ready to slay the holidays! Wishing you all a season that’s hot, happy, and full of love!” she added.