Paris Hilton Gets Emotional as Son Phoenix Cheers for ‘Mama’ in Adorable Video

Paris Hilton has entered her Cool Mom Era… at least that’s what her son Phoenix thinks.

Famous socialite and DJ became understandably emotional when she watched a video of her 21-month-old son Phoenix cheering for “Mama” amid rehearsal for her Hollywood Palladium performance on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Just before her performance alongside Meghan Trainor, Paris Hilton took to TikTok to share the adorable video. “Just got this sweet video during a quick break from rehearsal,” Hilton shared. “I’m in tears seeing how proud I make my baby boy! I guess this is what it feels like to be a ‘cool mom.’”

Along with her son Phoenix, Paris Hilton shares an 11-month-old daughter, named London, with her husband Carter Reum. Both children were born via surrogate.

@parishilton Just got this sweet video during a quick break from rehearsal 🥹 I’m in tears seeing how proud I make my baby boy! I guess this is what it feels like to be a “cool mom”. ✨ ♬ original sound – ParisHilton

Following her performance, Paris Hilton took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the event.

“Nothing like an LA crowd to kick off the night with so much energy,” she gushed. “The Hollywood Palladium turned it all the way up! And just when the night couldn’t get any better, I had a little surprise… my beautiful and talented sis Meghan Trainor joined me on stage, and together we performed our new song ‘Chasin’’ for the first time in LA!”

Paris Hilton then stated, “t felt like déjà vu, taking me back to the moment we shared at Madison Square Garden—two epic shows, coast to coast, with so much love in between.”

She went on to add, “Thank you, everyone, for making this night unforgettable. More to come, loves!”

Paris Hilton Opened Up About the Text Group She Has For Parenting Advice

This past spring, Paris Hilton revealed she has a parenting advice text message group.

“Everybody’s having babies right now,” Hilton told TODAY in April. “So we’re all on our cousin group chat, and we’re always sending each other pictures or videos of what’s happening or just asking different advice.”

She also gushed about being a mother of two. “There’s nothing that brings me more happiness than just waking up every morning and seeing the smiles on their faces,” she declared. “My heart melts. I love singing them my songs for my new album as their lullabies.”

She then said that the siblings were so cute together. “They’re so cute together,” Hilton added. “It’s just so sweet watching just how gentle Phoenix is with little London. She just lights up when she sees him and just laughs and smiles, and it’s just the cutest thing on the planet.”