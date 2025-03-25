‘Paradise’ Star Sarah Shahi Wows in Black Dress for Late Night Show Appearance

Paradise star Sarah Shahi turned heads in a jaw-droppingly tight dress during her appearance on late night’s After Midnight, leaving fans absolutely losing their minds (and their composure) over it.

For the show, the 45-year-old slayed in a jaw-dropping shoulderless black gown, proving once again that age is just a number. Naturally, she couldn’t resist hopping on Instagram to show off the sizzling look to her 1.6 million followers.

She started the photo series with what seems to be a classic backstage bathroom mirror selfie. Her long brunette hair fell past her shoulders, and she flashed a dazzling grin that could light up any room (but especially a bathroom). She casually ran her fingers through her hair, effortlessly radiating glamour.

Next, Shahi shared a sleek shot highlighting the gown’s edgy metal chain detail, perfectly placed beneath her bold and confident silhouette. With her left arm raised and hand behind her head, she struck a pose that flaunted her fit physique—equal parts feminine grace and sculpted strength.

The post’s carousel of images served up more of the usual—full-body shots flaunting her ridiculously flawless figure, complete with an unfairly perfect derrière.

Shahi didn’t caption the photo dump, just crediting her team for putting together the sizzling look.

‘Paradise’ Star Sarah Gives Her Survival Bunker Essentials

Of course, fans were more than happy to do the talking in the comments section.

“Wow…are you real?….the most beautiful woman ….Stunning!” one fan gushed. “Literal actual perfection,” a second fan added. “You are the true definition of sexy & beauty,” yer another fan declared.

Meanwhile, Sarah Shahi took to After Midnight’s YouTube channel to share her bunker survival must-haves (channeling her Paradise vibes).

Her list? Equal parts practical and hilarious. First up, a good book—she shouted out The Time Traveler’s Wife (classy choice). Next, bunker fashion essentials: pajamas, cozy socks, and Uggs, because even in a crisis, comfort is key. Then came her favorite lip liner—yes, apparently, lip definition is non-negotiable. Oh, and her kids—because priorities, right? Rounding it all off, a rotation of friends to keep things lively.

Paradise is streaming on Hulu.