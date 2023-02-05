Pamela Anderson Looks Straight From The Set Of ‘Baywatch’ At ‘Pamela, A Love Story’ Premiere

What’s more classic than Pamela Anderson in red? When you think of Vivien Leigh, she’s in the green curtain gown; when you think of Marilyn Monroe, you picture the white halter dress; and when you think of Pamela Anderson, you see her in that red swimsuit.

Sure, Anderson had countless iconic looks. So many, in fact, that TikTok invented the “#PamCore” trend in appreciation of the ’90s sex symbol. However, on Monday, Anderson proved that red is still her color.

At the LA premiere of her new Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, Anderson paid tribute to her days as C.J. Parker with a glamorous crimson Naeem Khan gown. The dress featured a scooped neckline, much like her Baywatch swimsuit.

(Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

She paired the floor-length piece with strappy red open-toed sandals. She wore her signature bleach-blonde locks in a perfect up-do that showed off her diamond drop earrings, and she kept her makeup look simple but glamorous.

In addition to feeding our ’90s nostalgia, Anderson also matched all of the Netflix logos at the premiere of her new film, which critics are already hailing as the ultimate tribute to the legendary public figure. The documentary dropped on the streaming service on January 31, the same day her memoir Love, Pamela hit shelves.

Both projects are incredibly raw and revealing portraits of a criminally unknown woman. Sure, everyone knows who Pamela Anderson is. They’ve seen a lot more of her physically than they have most other celebrities. However, like so many women in the public eye, Anderson never really had a voice.

Anderson even says in the film that it’s easy to watch Baywatch with the sound off. “It wasn’t actually about the storylines,” she quips. However, she insists she has good memories of her time on the show. “We were having a ball. We couldn’t even believe that we were working because we were on the beach every day getting paid for this.”

It wasn’t all blissful reminiscing, though. She also touched on some extremely painful moments of her life, including her experiences with sexual abuse and the infamous invasion of her and Tommy Lee’s home.

On that note, she was outspoken against the 2022 Hulu series Pam & Tommy which revisited the theft and subsequent distribution of her and Lee’s sex tape. So, with this documentary, Anderson is finally getting to set the record straight.