paige-spiranac-sends-fans-into-frenzy-with-pink-lace-top-selfie

Golf guru, prolific hot dog eater, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Paige Spiranac just hit a hole-in-one on social media with a selfie that turned heads faster than a birdie on the back nine.

On February 23rd, the buxom blonde beauty took to X to gift her fans with a selfie, apparently before tucking in for the night. Spiranac, who boasts over a million followers on X, wore a plunging pink lace top accented with a ribbon.

Her golden locks cascaded down her shoulders, delicately unfurling along her ample cleavage. Meanwhile, her impossibly blue eyes gazed directly into the camera as a sly smirk began to form along her plump lips.

In the sizzling snap, she appeared to be laying in bed, pillows tucked under her neck.

“Join the fun here,’ she wrote alongside the image, adding a link to her paywalled website.

Naturally, Spiranac’s fans went into full-on meltdown mode, flooding the replies to her sultry selfie with admiration from every angle.

“Absolute stunning,” one fan declared, adding a hearteyes emoji. Other acolytes of the golf pro turned content creator agreed. “Spellbinding,” read another gushing response, “So pretty,” another fan added.

Yet another fan weighed in on the more dolled up look Spiranac was rocking after a series of more natural style makeup.

“I like the no make up look but this is fire!” they exclaimed.

“Your eyes are so beautiful that once connected with them, they will never be able to come back and will want to remain engrossed in them,” another totally normal, healthy fan wrote on X at the sight of Spiranac’s selfie.

Paige Spiranac Says Golf is ‘Stuffy’ But ‘Changing Over Time’

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has no plans to turn down the heat. This includes her revealing outfit choices while on the green.

“I grew up playing on public golf courses where guys were wearing cut-off jean shorts and tank tops,” recently told the Daily Mail. “So when I started posting in tank tops and leggings, it blew people’s minds in golf. It was just the most risqué thing that anyone could be doing.”

“That was my first experience of this whole other world to golf. I always knew it’s more of a stuffy sport but it is changing over time,” she added.

Golf is at a transformative crossroads, where social media influencers are reaching prominence rivaling that of professional players. The numbers speak volumes: the top ten male golfers in the world collectively have 8.6 million followers on Instagram, per the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Spiranac alone commands an impressive 4 million followers herself on the platform.