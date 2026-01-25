Paige Spiranac Returns to Social Media, Debuts Stunning New Look

Paige Spiranac, former pro golfer turned fashionista and influencer, has ended her social media sabbatical with a bang(s).

Videos by Suggest

The 32-year-old, with over four million Instagram followers, has been quiet since October, when her last post was a sponsored plug for the chat app Group Me.

On Jan. 24, Spiranac finally broke her silence on X, trading her signature look for a sultry snap featuring voluminous curls and some brand-new fringe.

“Life update. I got bangs,” she wrote alongside the image.

Life update. I have bangs now pic.twitter.com/8jH5iX5A8P — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) January 23, 2026

Spiranac’s adoring fans were, of course, abuzz after she revealed her new ‘do.

“The power of a hair transformation is real. Major shift,” one onlooker gushed. “Farah Fawcett like,” another (presumably older) fan wrote, referring to the Charlie’s Angels icon. “Reminds me of the legendary Farah Fawcett poster…” another fan echoed.

However, some followers felt let down when Paige Spiranac finally returned in 2026 following a long social media hiatus.

“Sorry, that’s a fail! Bangs look horrible on women,” one naysayer wrote (sidebar: Is he implying bangs look good on men?). “When social media influencers’ engagement starts dropping, they get a haircut,” another negative X denizen added.

“You have hair? Lol,” yet another unimpressed X user joked.

Paige Spiranac Might Be Rebranding From Previous Social Media Antics

Indeed, the influencer’s first 2026 post is a major pivot from her previous antics on social media. Take July 4th, 2024, for example, when she shared footage of herself demolishing hot dogs. Naturally, she did so while wearing a bikini… because nothing says “stars and stripes” quite like competitive eating in swimwear.

That same year, she also treated fans to a Halloween surprise, channeling Velma from Scooby-Doo… but with a twist. Paige’s version swapped the usual frumpy turtleneck for a curve-hugging orange top with a daring cut-out and abs on full display.

Velma is back! Click here to see more🎃 you don’t want to miss it-https://t.co/xGe8owC70m pic.twitter.com/o5JHLQgwcG — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) October 19, 2024

But hey, the year’s just getting started. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, who knows… Spiranac might have a little something playful up her sleeve (or bikini strap) for her fans.