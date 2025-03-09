paige-spiranac-catches-candy-down-her-shirt-in-cheeky-video

Golf expert, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and content creator Paige Spiranac showcased one of her signature assets during a recent episode of her new show: her striking confidence and charm.

Okay, and yes, her ample cleavage.

New episode of Gimme Props is out! I see how much candy I can catch with my chest lol. Click here to watch – https://t.co/ck3qgV08kr pic.twitter.com/GSLpWh3bV5 — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 18, 2025

The game unfolded in the fourth episode of Spiranac’s YouTube series, Gimme Props, where she takes on challenges submitted by fans. In this episode, a fan named Shelby from New York put her to the test.

Good ol’ Shelby challenged Spiranac to “fill a cup between your chest with candy falling from the sky in 30 seconds”.

In response to the bet, Spiranac, rocking a red jumpsuit with a daringly low zip, quipped: “Shelby, I’ll take on your bet!”

Soon, the 31-year-old found herself balancing a plastic cup in her cleavage while a candy machine rained down colorful treats.

Images via YouTube / @LasPaigeas

With impressive focus, Spiranac shimmied side to side, trying to catch the falling candies. Despite her valiant effort and a rather secure “cup-holder,” the challenge proved sweeter in theory than in execution.

Paige Spiranac Offers Up Titillating Prize for Winning Fan

Shelby received a prize from the Gimme Props spinning wheel as a reward for Spiranac’s defeat.

The prizes featured a signed “Get Lucky!” t-shirt, a Las Paigeas poker chip autographed by Spiranac, or a prop from the day’s challenge—a piece of candy.

Shelby’s special prize? The autographed poker chip. And in true show-stopping fashion, Spiranac pulled it out of her jumpsuit…

Image via YouTube / @LasPaigeas

The golf guru using one of her greatest assets definitely scored with her fans. The Candy Cup challenge is her most popular episode to date, racking up over 120,000 views. It even beat out her debut episode that showcased her ball washing skills (no, really!).

Needless to say, fans rushed to the comments to praise Spiranac.

“Each one of these is better than the last one! Love the fun Paige has and her can-do attitude! also the candy cam- classic,” one fan gushed. “Absolutely nothing but WOW Paige you did it again!! Amazing fun,” a second fan exclaimed.

“Nobody is more fun than Paige! Much props! Every one of your fans wanted that poker chip! ” a third fan chimed in.

And there’s still more to come. Based on the opening montage of Gimme Props, we still haven’t seen the challenge that requires Spiranac to sport a red string bikini…

Image via YouTube / Las Paigeas

The world waits with bated breath…