Ozzy Osbourne Apologizes to Britney Spears for Dancing Diss, Quickly Insults Her Again

Continuing the back and forth with Britney Spears, Ozzy Osbourne apologized to the Princess of Pop for criticizing her before quickly insulting her again.

Earlier this month, Ozzy shared his disdain for Britney’s social media use. The Prince of Darkness declared in an episode of The Osbournes podcast that he was “fed up” with seeing the “poor old” singer’s social media videos.

When asked by Sharon if Britney Spears’ dancing content was the issue, Ozzy Osbourne declared, “Every f—ing day.”

“I feel sorry for her,” Ozzy’s daughter Kelly responded. “You know it’s sad, very, very sad,” Ozzy agreed.

It didn’t take long for Britney Spears to catch wind of what Ozzy Osbourne said about her. In a post praising Kate Beckinsale, Spears took aim at the Osbournes. “Number 1) I hardly ever dance….” she wrote. “And number 2) I’m not poor at all!!! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth!!! If you don’t believe me… how long do you think I should keep this going for?”

She directly called out the Osbournes by declaring, “Tell the Osbourne family, who is the most boring family known to mankind, to kindly f— off!!”

Ozzy Osbourne Responds to Britney Spears’ Family Remark

During the July 29 episode of The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy directly apologized to Britney Spears for his past comments.

“I’m so sorry for making that comment,” Ozzy said. Then he offered some internet advice. “However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f—ing dance every day. Change a few movements.”

His daughter, Kelly, then said, “Alright — I was gonna say, Britney, never stop dancing. I love your dancing. It makes you so happy, and I’m sorry if we offended you.”

After Sharon then said she liked Britney a lot, Ozzy Osbourne said, “I love Brintey Spears, but it’s the same dance every day.”

Kelly replied, “No sometimes she has knives.”

Ozzy Osbourne continued by noting, “I really do apologize. I love you and I think you’re beautiful.”

Britney Spears recently shut down her Instagram account after she spoke out about Halsey’s version of her 2000 hit “Lucky.”

“For obvious reasons I’m very upset about the Halsey video,” Spears wrote. “I feel harassed, violated, and bullied. I didn’t know an artist like her and someone I looked up to and admired would illustrate me in such an ignorant way by tailoring me as a superficial pop star with no heart or concern at all.”

Britney Spears continued to slam Halsey by noting, “I have my own health problems which is why I took down my [Instagram] account yesterday. I will definitely be putting it back up to show I CARE.”

Hinting that a lawsuit may be in the works, Spears added, “I’m speaking with my lawyers today to see what can be done on this matter. It feels illegal and down right cruel.”

However, not long after she made the post, Britney Spears hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) to say everything was ok between her and Halsey after all. “Fake news !!!!” Spears wrote. “That was not me on my phone !!! I love Halsey and that’s why I deleted it !!!”