Eagle Eyed ‘Ozark’ Fans Noticed This Genius Detail In A Recent Episode

Ozark fans noted a significant detail in the Missouri-based Netflix drama that added a new layer of believability to the show. The addition of this one small prop showed that those in charge of props for the show really understand how to add texture to the environment. Locals were also pleased as punch to see this favorite Missouri-based company represented, despite the hate it gets on a national level.

‘Ozark’ Gets This Missouri Detail Right

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a fun Missouri icon during Episode 4 of Season 4. It was only onscreen for a few moments while Julia Garner, who plays Ruth, had a tense phone conversation. There on the counter, just a bit off to the right, sat a familiar pizza box.

(Netflix)

Imos Pizza is a beloved Missouri establishment, though locals’ love for the thin-crust pizza isn’t shared by the rest of the nation. In fact, St. Louis native Jon Hamm once took some heat from comedian Jimmy Kimmel over his hometown’s take on pizza, though Kimmel did admit that the city impressed him with their frozen custard treats from Ted Drewes.

Jon Hamm Defends Hometown Favorite

Though she’s not a St. Louis native, star gymnast Simone Biles is dating a man from the city, so when she came to St. Louis last year she gave the pizza joint a shot. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Biles shared that she loved the pizza, which uses Provel cheese, which is, sort of real cheese, but not really. Kimmel stayed firm on his Imos hate, however, and went into great detail about why he couldn’t stand it.

Even Simone Biles Is Onboard The Imos Train

Regardless of whether you love it or hate it, it’s a staple of St. Louis and Missouri which makes it an amazingly thoughtful prop. As Missouri natives ourselves, we couldn’t help but wonder if there were any squares left in the box. If so, someone needs to get it in the fridge, stat, it’s always better cold for breakfast.

