Hallelujah, Oversized Blazers Are The ‘It’ Item This Fall And They’re So Easy To Wear

It’s no secret that with fashion, everything old is new again. We’ve seen the return of throwback styles including mom jeans, bomber jackets, cargo pants, and mullet dresses. Now, one more throwback trend has hit the scene, and it’s one of the most practical yet. It’s the oversized blazer, and it’s having a moment.

Oversized blazers are everywhere, and they definitely echo their ’80s and ’90s predecessors. But the current versions are a bit roomier and most skip the exaggerated shoulder pads of yore, making them comfortable, modern, and fresh.

With their loose fit, oversized blazers can be worn over virtually anything. Their size allows them to slip comfortably over sweaters or hoodies, and they look chic over graphic tees for a relaxed yet refined look.

The oversized blazer is a trans-seasonal staple that’s perfect for right now when one day it’s sweltering and the next it’s chilly. It’s also a great piece year-round—keep one handy for nights that turn chilly and office days with overenthusiastic air conditioning.

If you’re unsure how to handle the extra roominess of this vintage trend, remember that proportion is key. Play with styling an oversized blazer with a t-shirt or leggings, adding a belt, wearing form-fitting pants, or a body-con skirt.

Make this trend yours by borrowing one from a man in your life or scouring thrift stores for a vintage find. But in case you don’t have luck, there are plenty of options for buying a new one. Here, we’ve collected some of our favorites!

Everlane products are designed to last, and this stylish blazer made with recycled Italian wool is no exception. Featuring classic flap pockets and cuff buttons, this oversized blazer is available in both gray herringbone and glen plaid.

Good American has a hard time keeping this double-breasted blazer in stock. This classic black style is roomy and comfortable, but also made of a compact double-knit stretch fabric that holds you in and smooths you out.

In several solid colors, The Drop, which offers limited-edition pieces designed by influencers, has an affordable, polished, long silhouette blazer with a notched collar and a single-button closure.

