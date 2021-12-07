Over 200,000 Pounds Of Ham, Pepperoni Products Recalled Over Listeria Fears

More than 200,000 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni products have been recalled after it was revealed they might contain listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Products May Contain Harmful Bacteria

Alexander & Hornung, a business under the umbrella of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., issued the recall after being told by health officials that “product sampling reported positive listeria monocytogenes results,” according to the FSIS.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can infect humans and other warm-blooded animals through contaminated food. According to the FSIS, “food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.” Listeria infections affect about 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260 people annually.

Some symptoms of listeriosis can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions which can be followed by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. The infection can be treated with antibiotics. Even though this might not sound that bad, listeria can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.” the FSIS added.

No Confirmed Reports of Sickness, But Consumers Still Need To Toss Products

There are 17 affected products affected by the recall, all produced on various dates and shipped to retail locations all over the country. Because the products were made over a span of dates, some of the affected meats might still be in people’s fridges or freezers.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The numerous meat brands being recalled include Alexander & Hornung, Big Y, Butcher Boy, Five Star, Food Club, Garrrett Valley Farms, Niman Ranch, Open Nature and Wellshire Wood. A complete list of the recalled products can be found here.

“We are committed to producing the highest quality product, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall a limited amount of further processed items,” Gary Malenke, senior vice president of plant operations for Alexander & Hornung said.

There have not been any confirmed reports of sickness from consumers, but the company is advising that the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions can call (866) 866-3703 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

