‘Outer Banks’ Co-Creator ‘Shook and Screamed at’ Female Production Assistant, Report Claims

Outer Banks stars reportedly intervened after the show’s cocreator, Jonas Pate, allegedly grabbed and shook a female production assistant on set.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred while filming in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Pate allegedly grabbed the production assistant and “shook and screamed” in her face.

This prompted Chase Stokes, 33, to intervene and separate them, with Madelyne Cline, 27, also stepping in to de-escalate the situation.

TMZ also reported that production continued following the alleged incident. Along with being a co-creator and director of Outer Banks, Pate is also the creator of Prime Video’s The Runarounds, which features his daughter, Lilah Pate.

TMZ sources indicated “tensions were high” on set and that the outburst wasn’t “unusual behavior” for Pate.

Another ‘Outer Banks’ Project is Slated for After the Original Show Wraps…

Debuting in 2020, Outer Banks chronicles the conflict between two teenage groups in a coastal North Carolina town. The show establishes a social divide between the wealthy “Kooks” and the working-class “Pogues.” Their rivalry intensifies as they search for lost treasure.

In November 2024, it was confirmed that Outer Banks would conclude after its fifth season. This final season will resolve the storylines for John B (Stokes), Sarah (Cline), Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), JJ (Rudy Pankow), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant).

In addition to concluding Outer Banks, Pate is also expected to work on a second season of The Runarounds. Before its September premiere, Pate hinted at plans for more installments. He also revealed he is writing Kildare, an Outer Banks prequel. While still in early stages, the series would feature new young actors and explore the origins of the groups in the fictional Figure 8 town.