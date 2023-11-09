Out Of Touch? Whoopi Goldberg Says Millennials And Gen-Z ‘Only Want To Work 4 Hours’ Per Day

Whoopi Goldberg is the latest celebrity to call out Millenials and Gen-Z’ers who are struggling financially.

On a Wednesday, November 8, episode of The View, Goldberg had some words of advice for working Millennials and Gen-Z’ers.

Goldberg, as reported by Us Weekly, explained, “I’m sorry, listen, every generation comes and wants to do better than their parents did. But, I’m sorry, if you only want to work four hours, it’s going to be harder for you to get a house.”

“I’m sorry, we busted our behinds,” the host, who is reportedly worth $85 million, continued.

Goldberg, 67, made the comment during a Hot Topics discussion about millennials’ views on the American Dream and their ability to buy property and start families.

Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back against Goldberg’s opinions, saying that her cohost’s generation, baby boomers, caused the housing crisis. Still, Goldberg didn’t waver on her seemingly out-of-touch outlook on the younger generations.

“Every generation is told, ‘You’re going to do worse than your parents,’” she said. “You know what? People pick it up and they do what they do and they raise themselves. This is what you’ve got to do. It’s called being a good citizen.”

Could Whoopi Goldberg Learn From Her Own Controversial Take?

While millennials and Gen Z’ers are hustling, Goldberg is using her four-day workweek to her advantage. The View host is known for taking each Friday off work while her co-hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines take over.

In an interview with The U.S. Sun, Goldberg said that she’s “been off on Fridays for years now.”

She addressed retirement rumors from her 16-year run on the talk show, explaining, “I’ve done nothing but retire. I’ve been retired my whole career, so I kind of like that, yeah.”

She continued, “I have a contract. As long as I’m doing the contract, nobody’s mad.”