Rock Music Legend Postpones Tour After ‘Complicated’ Surgery

Rock music legend Bret Michaels has been forced to postpone some of his Live & Amplified Tour performances following a “complicated” kidney stone surgery.

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In a statement on Monday, Michaels’ team detailed what led to the terrifying health emergency.

“Michaels, currently on his Live & Amplified World Tour, experienced severe kidney pain following his recent performance honoring our military heroes and their families at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington,” the statement read. “On Sunday, July 19, Bret was subsequently diagnosed with a complicated obstructing kidney stone requiring immediate surgery.”

Michaels’ physician, Dr. Abby Borhan, stated that due to the nature of the Poison frontman’s post-op condition and his other underlying health woes, he is restricted from performing for the next three to four weeks.

“A ureteral stent causes significant internal friction, constant physical discomfort, and localized inflammation,” Dr. Borhan explained. “The physical demands of Bret’s high-intensity live performances exacerbate these symptoms.”

“Strenuous physical exertion carries a high risk of intense pain spikes, gross hematuria, and acute stent displacement,” she pointed out. “Which would require immediate medical intervention.”

Michaels’ doctor further pointed out that his recovery is also “complicated” by his Type 1 Diabetes. Risks for Michaels performing before full recovery include compromising the immune system and impairing healing; he faces an exceptionally high risk of contracting a serious UTI or developing urosepsis, and even a blood infection. He is to wait until his stent is removed.

Michaels Speaks Out About His Shows Being Postponed

Meanwhile, Michaels also spoke out about having to postpone his upcoming shows.

“I’m forever grateful for the amazing medical treatment and ongoing medical attention throughout my personal life and career,” he shared. “And truly grateful for family, friends, fans, band, crew and promoters for their understanding.”

He then noted, “And if all goes well, will hit the road late August back to delivering 1000% energy, intensity, and truly nothing but a good time.”

The rock legend’s team further noted, “Michaels, the Bret Michaels Band and his entire team sincerely appreciate the understanding, prayers and incredible support from family, friends and fans around the world.”

“Updates regarding rescheduled performances and his return to the Live & Amplified World Tour will be shared as soon as they become available,” he added.