Oscar Winner Billy Williams Dead at 96

Billy Williams, the Oscar-winning cinematographer behind Gandhi and nominee for Henry Fonda’s final film, On Golden Pond, has died.

Williams’ passing on May 21 was reported in British Cinematographer magazine, though no details regarding the cause of death were disclosed. He was 96 years old.

The London-born talent got his first big break when director Ken Russell hired him for Billion Dollar Brain (1967), the third installment in the Harry Palmer spy series starring Michael Caine. He later collaborated with Russell again on Women in Love (1969) and The Rainbow (1989).

Cinematographer Billy Williams checks Katharine Hepburn’s light in the woods of New Hampshire during the making of Mark Rydell’s ON GOLDEN POND (1981). Photo by Mary Ellen Mark pic.twitter.com/wOiWBcqvnS — Aurora (@CitizenScreen) July 6, 2021

After capturing the iconic opening Iraq scene for William Friedkin’s The Exorcist (1973) and enduring the harsh conditions of Spain while filming The Wind and the Lion, Williams faced another formidable challenge. This time, it was working on Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi (1982), with many scenes filmed on location in India.

“It was obviously very hot and dusty, and traveling was not easy,” Williams told Cooke Optics back in 2020. “It was a tough schedule. We would leave at seven in the morning and get back at eight at night, then watch the rushes on a mobile projector. But it was an intensely rewarding film and satisfying to be involved in because here’s somebody who really changed history.”

Gandhi earned an impressive 11 Academy Award nominations and took home eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Ben Kingsley, and Best Cinematography. Williams shared the Best Cinematography award with Ronnie Taylor.

Billy Williams’ Prolific Career Beyond ‘Gandhi’

Williams served as the cinematographer for On Golden Pond (1981), starring Henry Fonda, Jane Fonda, and Katharine Hepburn, which earned him another Oscar nomination. He was also nominated for his work on Women in Love, starring Glenda Jackson and Oliver Reed.

Per IMDb, Williams’ résumé also included a variety of notable films, such as John Schlesinger’s Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) and Michael Anderson’s Pope Joan (1972). Other credits include X, Y and Zee (1972), Kid Blue (1973), The Silent Partner (1978), Eagle’s Wing (1979), Boardwalk (1979), Monsignor (1982), The Manhattan Project (1986), Stella (1990), and Driftwood (1997), which was his final film.

Williams was also president of the British Society of Cinematographers from 1975 to 1977. He began teaching cinematography at the National Film Theatre in 1978.

He received a lifetime achievement award from Camerimage in 2000 and another from the British Society of Cinematographers in 2006. In 2009, he was named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire.