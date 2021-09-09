Oscar Isaac’s Wife: What We Know About His Marriage With Elvira Lind

Oscar Isaac is ready for his close-up. The dashing actor has been one to watch for quite a while–he had his breakthrough in the Coen Brothers’ 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis, and in 2017, he was called “the best actor of his generation” in Vanity Fair.

In 2021, he is dominating screens with multiple major projects from Martin Scorsese’s The Card Counter to the much hyped sci-fi flick Dune to the HBO limited series Scenes from a Marriage.

Isaac is clearly a hot ticket, but sorry ladies–he’s off the market. The actor has been involved with the same woman for nearly a decade and seems head-over-heels in love with her. Find out everything we know about Oscar Isaac’s wife, Elvira Lind, including the a-ha moment that made Isaac want to tie the knot.

Oscar Isaac’s Wife Is Elvira Lind

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images for A24)

Isaac is married to Elvira Lind, a Danish-born, New York-based director.

It seems the Guatemalan-American actor goes to great lengths to separate his personal and professional life, leaving very little info on how Isaac and Lind first met.

One clue, courtesy of Vogue, is that they were dating as far back as 2012, when Lind filmed a performance starring Isaac and dancer Bobbi Jene Smith. The couple has made public appearances as an item over the years, being photographed together above at the 2015 SXSW festival, but Isaac made zero mention of a significant other when he was profiled in Vanity Fair in 2016.

By 2017, he finally made some revelations to GQ. Isaac shared that the couple was married in March.

“She’s Danish–she’s not a citizen, and she was very pregnant, and there was an element of figuring out, ‘Well, where are we going to be?’ And us wanting to be a family unit a bit more,” he told the magazine.

“Also, the Danes, they don’t really believe in marriage,” he continued. “I think it has a lot to do with the equality of the sexes over there. Marriage doesn’t mean anything financially, because the state takes care of people. So the marriage itself becomes less important. But, you know, at the time, right before it happened, my mom was ill, and so I saw her carrying my child, bathing my sick mom–seeing her do that, I just thought: I want to be with this person forever and ever.”

The Couple Has Two Children Together

Isaac and Lind’s first child, son Eugene, was born in April 2017, a month after they tied the knot. That same year, the first-time father told the New York Times that he thought of his son while performing Shakespeare’s famous “to be or not to be” soliloquy during a stage production of Hamlet.

“You have a child and you must–you must for their sake–you must say yes to life,” he said.

In October 2019, Lind announced the arrival of their second child on Instagram. The infant is seen peacefully napping next to an exquisite floral arrangement.

Overall, Lind seems slightly more open to sharing family moments with the public, but she’s still relatively low-key compared to other celebrities. For instance, the name of Eugene’s little brother remains unknown.

Lind Also Works In The Film Industry

(Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Like her husband, Lind has a busy career in film. According to her website, she majored in documentary film in Cape Town and has shot for TV, cinema, and the web on four different continents.

Her most successful feature, Bobbi Jene, is the story of Bobbi Jene Smith, an American dancer who leaves her Israeli dance troupe to try and make a name for herself at home. It premiered at the 2017 TriBeCa Film Festival and swept the awards for its category (Best Documentary, Best Documentary Cinematography, Best Documentary Editing). Since then, she has directed Twiz & Tuck’s Bucket List, an online spin-off of the Viceland show Twiz & Tuck.

She also enjoys collaborating with her husband. In 2021, Isaac starred in Lind’s short film The Letter Room. The story follows Richard, a prison guard who monitors letters that are sent to inmates.

“He just came off the set of Dune. He was ripped from working out and had a big beard. I was like: ‘Oh no, it’s all wrong for the short!'” Lind said in an interview with Directors Notes. “And then, it’s just so incredible to see someone do one thing one week and then literally the next week he became this character, which is a testament to what an incredible actor he is.”

She added, “I always imagined him playing this character, I knew he would embody him and create something super magical.”

The film’s success (it was nominated for Best Live Action Short at the 2021 Academy Awards) has opened doors for Lind. In April, Screen Daily announced that she was preparing to shoot her debut full-length fiction feature. The details of the script haven’t been revealed, but playwright Amy Herzog and producer Sofia Sondervan (who also produced The Letter Room) are on board for the project. So far, there’s no word on whether Isaac will also be involved.