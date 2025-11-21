Oregon Mom And 4-Year-Old Diagnosed With Cancer On The Same Day

In a tragic twist of coincidence, an Oregon mom and her 4-year-old child both received cancer diagnoses on the same day. Britney is a mother of three children including 4-year-old Jamon.

Things took a turn for the family when the 4-year-old began having pretty bad headaches. The family took him to the hospital, where doctors subjected him to an MRI. Results determined the young child had a tumor.

Jamon needed brain surgery, which took a 15-hour procedure. The tumor was three times larger than they thought it was.

The child’s father, Jake, said, “Initially, they were thinking it was a benign one.” Unfortunately, according to WCSC, results showed it was an aggressive form of brain cancer.

On the same day, Britney learned she also had cancer as well. Doctors diagnosed her with gestational trophoblastic neoplasia.

Cancer Battle

“The exact same day that we met with or established with oncology for my 4-year-old, she established oncology with her oncologist, like, the appointments were an hour apart,” Jake said.

The mom underwent chemotherapy. Meanwhile, Jamon needed more surgery and will also have radiation and chemotherapy.

“Currently, it’s like at about 50 percent, but, you know, if they can get all the tumor, it goes up to 70 percent,” Jake said.

Following the discovery, the family set up a GoFundMe. It’s to “help ease the financial burden of medical costs, travel, and time away from work’ for the parents ‘so they can focus on healing and caring for their family.”

Additionally, Jamon is experiencing some post-operative complications related to his second surgery. The young boy has had to have a feeding tube and will have to learn how to walk again.

“The doctors believe these symptoms are most likely due to irritated nerves from surgery, which has been a point of hope for everyone as we wait for more information,” the page states.

Given the situation, Jake said that he can’t help but feel helpless. He wishes there’s something that he could do for Britney and Jamon.