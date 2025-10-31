‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Diagnosed With Cancer

A major Days of Our Lives star has been battling cancer behind the scenes for this past summer. Doctors diagnosed her earlier this year.

For the past 52 years, Suzanne Rogers has starred as Maggie Horton on the soap opera. Speaking with TV Insider, the Days of Our Lives star said she went to the doctor after not feeling right. Her surgeon did not like the results of her colonoscopy.

“He said, ‘I want you to have an MRI and I want you to have a PET scan and I’m going to do a biopsy,’” Rogers shared. “And the minute he said that I knew that it was something more.”

She soon learned she had Stage II colorectal cancer.

“He said, ‘You have cancer and you have to start treatment,’” Rogers said. “It was all a shock. I mean, I think I was in a shock for several days because I take pretty good care of myself. But he said, ‘It’s a good thing you caught it in time.’”

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Speaks Out

Rogers soon began aggressive treatment to try to stop the cancer dead in its tracks. The soap opera actor became tired thanks to the treatments.

“It was radiation every day and chemo every day for six weeks and it was tough,” she says. “It was tough knowing you had to do it five days a week and then you had off Saturday and Sunday. I thoroughly enjoyed my weekends because I didn’t have to go to and see a doctor. I was so tired of seeing doctors.”

Fortune was on her side. Days of Our Lives was on a six-week hiatus. So she was able to keep her health struggles under wraps.

“I was able to keep it under wraps and then the show took that break, so it wasn’t necessary to get into it all then,” she explained. “It helped me because it gave me even more time to chill and to get myself healthy.”

Rogers finished her last cancer treatment on July 31.

“I’m feeling really good,” she said “I start back to work next week, so we’ll see how that goes. Now, I’m feeling anxious like I do any time I get scripts because I want to do my very best and you don’t want to hold up anybody. So that’s the only anxiousness I feel. It’s not because of my illness, let’s put it that way.”