major-tv-news-figure-diagnosed-with-breast-cancer

MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her prognosis for recovery is good, and the 46-year-old expects to be away for only a few weeks. CNN first reported Kutler’s cancer diagnosis.

Variety also reported that Kutler informed MSNBC staff of her diagnosis during Wednesday morning’s editorial call. She had already shared the news with NBCUniversal and MSNBC executives, along with the network’s top anchors.

Rebecca Kutler Urges Staff to ‘Prioritize Their Own Health’ Following Cancer Diagnosis

Kutler, a mother of three, urged her team to prioritize their health, saying, “take care of themselves and their health — to prioritize their own health even in the midst of an unprecedented news cycle,” according to CNN’s Brian Stelter.

Kutler, a CNN alum, was named MSNBC president in February, replacing Rashida Jones, who had led the network since 2021.

Meanwhile, MSNBC is undergoing major changes. It will become part of Versant, a spin-off company housing most of NBCU’s cable TV networks. This transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

As part of the split, MSNBC will rebrand as “MS NOW” (My Source for News, Opinion, and the World) and remove the peacock from its logo. Additionally, MSNBC and NBC News are separating their operations. Effective Oct. 6, domestic and international NBC News content will no longer air on MSNBC. Washington, D.C.-based NBC News correspondents will continue to appear until Oct. 20. Afterward, MSNBC will independently manage its news coverage and editorial standards.

Kutler came to MSNBC in 2022 as senior vice president of content strategy, following a long tenure at CNN. While at CNN, she served as an executive producer for Don Lemon and John King and helped establish personalities like Abby Phillip, Van Jones, and Chris Wallace. She was also set to take a senior role at the short-lived streaming service, CNN+.