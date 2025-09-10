Oregon Couple Who Treated Dying Baby With Prayers And Olive Oil Sentenced To 30 Days In Jail

Blair and Taylor Edwards will spend 30 days in jail after being convicted in connection with their newborn son’s 2023 death. Instead of seeking medical attention for their dying baby, the couple relied on prayers and olive oil anointment.

As reported by the Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB), the Edwards couple pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment. Judge Michael Wetzel sentenced them to 30 days in jail and five years’ probation on Monday, September 8.

“They hoped that within the hands of God, he would be OK,” Deputy District Attorney Russell Amos said. “The state would suggest that within the hands of God, that God gave us the intellect and intelligence to produce high end medical treatment and science. And nonetheless, they put their hopes in olive oil.”

Their newborn son, Hayden Edwards, was born healthy on June 24, 2023. However, two days later, at around 6:15 a.m., Hayden stopped eating. Then, his lips turned blue, and he started having trouble breathing.

Blair and Taylor Edwards, members of the Followers of Christ Church, gathered family members and prayed for Hayden’s health. The 2-day-old boy was even anointed in oil, with the family hoping the ritual would suffice to get him healthy.

Unfortunately, the newborn boy died shortly after. It was later determined that Hayden suffered acute bilirubin encephalopathy, as per OPB. It is unclear how Hayden suffered from high levels of bilirubin.

DA Amos believed that, should the Edwards couple have sought appropriate medical attention for him at the time, Hayden would still be alive today.

Remorseful Parents

During their sentencing, both parents appeared remorseful, saying that they had learned from their actions and that they would appropriately take care of the rest of their children.

“The death of our beautiful and precious son Hayden has provided us a recognition that medical care for a child for preserving life is a value that we understand is important,” Blair Edwards said, as per KOIN. “Going forward, we will clearly be providing medical care for all our children.”

Upon release, the Edwards couple will be required to take their children to regular pediatrician appointments. Additionally, their children must have health insurance, and, should they become sick, the Edwards must notify their probation officer.

As reported by KGW, prosecutors intended to pursue more severe charges, as they have done in the past with similar cases involving members of the same church. However, the medical examiner was unable to determine whether medical care could have saved Hayden’s life.