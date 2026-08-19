Famed Rock Critic and SiriusXM Host Dies, Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute

Dave Marsh, the influential rock critic, author and SiriusXM host who chronicled Bruce Springsteen’s career for decades, has died at 76.

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Marsh died August 14 at his home in Connecticut after battling a degenerative brain disease. His death ended a career that helped shape modern rock criticism and produced some of the most widely read books about Springsteen.

Marsh began his journalism career at Creem magazine, where he became one of the publication’s early editors. He later wrote for Rolling Stone, The Village Voice, Newsday and other publications, establishing himself as a forceful and often outspoken voice in music journalism.

His connection with Springsteen became central to his career. Marsh published Born to Run: The Bruce Springsteen Story in 1979, documenting the singer’s rise from New Jersey performer to international rock star. He followed that book with Glory Days: The Bruce Springsteen Story, published in 1986, and later produced additional work about the musician.

Marsh earned a Grammy Award in 1993 for his album notes for Queen of Soul: The Atlantic Recordings.

Bruce Springsteen Pays Tribute To Dave Marsh

Springsteen responded to Marsh’s death with a tribute that reflected their long friendship.

On social media, Springsteen described Marsh as a loyal supporter and a man of deep conscience and integrity. He also remembered Marsh as someone with a distinctive Detroit attitude and a passionate commitment to rock ’n’ roll.

“Here on E Street, the irreplaceable loss of Dave Marsh has us heartbroken. My great friend Dave, with his straight out of Detroit attitude, was a true Rock ‘n’ Roll lifer,” Springsteen began.

“He was soulful, intelligent, heartfelt, opinionated, bruising and often fantastically argumentative,” Springsteen wrote. “He deeply believed in what I was trying to accomplish and his lifetime of support meant the world to me.”

“More than anything else, I admired Dave as a man of conscience and commitment,” Springsteen continued. “He lived and stuck by his values come hell or high water.”

“Wherever he is, I hope he’s receiving some of the grace, happiness and reward he’s brought into my life. God bless you Dave.”