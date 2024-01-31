OnlyFans Model Paige VanZant Offered $50K to Cut Hair, Mail Trimmings

in the most outlandish way to make extra money, OnlyFans model Paige VanZant was offered $50,000 to not only cut her hair but also mail the trimmings.

During the recent episode of her A Kickass Love Story podcast with her husband and Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford, VanZant recalled being asked by a fan to cut her hair short. “Somebody wrote me on OnlyFans and they offered me $50,000 to cut my hair to a bob.”

Paige VanZant also said that the user wanted her to get an undercut as well. Although she didn’t mind cutting her hair, it was the second part of the request that made her quickly turn it down.

“The caveat was I had to mail him all my hair,” she declared. That’s where it got weird for me. I mean, the first one’s a no-brainer, if someone offers you $50,000 to cut your hair, you’re gonna cut your f—ing hair.”

Paige VanZant Reveals the Key Reason Why She Didn’t Want to Mail Her Hair

Paige VanZant also admitted she feared what the person would do with the clipped hair. “We had just gotten done watching the Gypsy Rose [Lifetime docuseries], and she’s going off about how she believes that her mom put a hex curse on her because she stole some of her period blood and then buried it in the backyard.”

VanZant continued to say that the documentary had her immediately being against mailing her hair. “I’m like, OK, if I mail my hair – not that I necessarily believe in any of that,” she explained.

Paige VanZant did say that she considered the request. “I don’t know why selling pictures of my body on the internet doesn’t seem that bad to me,” she added. “But like chopping my hair off for somebody and mailing it to them, that kind of crosses the line for me. That makes it seem a little weird.”

VanZant previously opened up to MMA Fighting about joining OnlyFans. She said she doesn’t have any regrets about joining the platform. VanZan also said that she doesn’t have any sponsors. She joined the platform three years ago.

“I’m working on building my own company,” she explained. “Promoting myself, and not just building up other people. I don’t wake up and have to push an agenda for somebody, or sell something for a company, or help them grow. I’m just building me and myself, and sharing things that I’m passionate about.”

Paige VanZant also said that she’s sharing things that are absolutely true as well. “No one’s paying me to say anything that I say. It all comes straight from the source.”