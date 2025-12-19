OnlyFans Model Dies in Motorcycle Crash: Blake Mitchell Was 31

Lane Rogers, known professionally as Blake Mitchell in the adult film industry, has died in a motorcycle crash.

The 31-year-old OnlyFans model and content creator’s fatal motorcycle accident happened on December 15 in Oxnard Plain, a coastal area in Ventura County, California, according to TMZ.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE that Rogers died from a blunt force head injury in an accidental death.

According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol via the Ventura County Star, the agency responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a box truck around 3:48 p.m. on an agricultural part of the Pacific Coast Highway.

CHP officials reported that a truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, collided with a motorcycle in the highway median. The cause of the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol were involved, remains under investigation.

Rogers was declared dead at the scene.

Lane Rogers Began His Career as Blake Mitchell Before Shifting to Content Creation

Rogers, who gained over 400,000 followers on Instagram, began his career in adult films under the name Blake Mitchell in 2014. He was best known for sharing adult content on the subscription platform OnlyFans.

His last social media update appears to be from December 11. In the Instagram post, Rogers shared a comedic video reflecting on his five years as an internet personality.

The post’s comments section is full of fans mourning the loss of the beloved content creator.

“We are ALL going to miss you so much, sweetheart,” one top comment read. “always and forever my biggest crush in life🤍 thank u for everything,” another fan wrote.

“You were literally a legend. It made my heart hurt to hear this news today as a fan of yours. Prayers to your family during this time, over the holidays too, especially,” a third fan offered.









