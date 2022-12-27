From Onion Water To Beer: The 4 Strangest Bits Of Hair Advice We Got From Celebrities This Year That Actually Work!

We all love getting beauty tips from celebrities, whether it’s a method for moisturizing or a hot new cosmetic tool. This year, many celebs shared their fool-proof advice for healthier and stronger hair.

Cardi B Swears By Onion Water

Rapper Cardi B has waist-length locks that she wears in all sorts of different styles. Some fans might wonder how she keeps her hair healthy, and the star revealed her secret trick in an Instagram post.

The rapper posted a photo of her hair, telling fans that her trick for keeping it healthy is washing it in water she’s boiled an onion in. Read more about Cardi’s explanation for why she uses onion water here.

How Jennifer Aniston Styles Her Natural Waves

Jennifer Aniston has always been a hair inspiration; who can forget the famous “Rachel” hairdo? These days, the actress rocks natural waves, and her hairstylist revealed how she achieves the perfect beachy look.

Aniston’s hair is naturally wavy, but her hairstylist, Chris McMillan, revealed that they do use tools like a hairdryer and curling wand to perfect the look. Read more about how Aniston and McMillan create her wavy hairdos here.

The Product That Was Specially Designed For Audrey Hepburn

(Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Audrey Hepburn is a style icon to many, even years after her death. The actress’ hair was always a topic of conversation, whether it was in a pixie cut or a blonde beehive. To keep her hair healthy and shiny, Hepburn used a product that was made specially for her.

Trichologist Philip Kingsley developed the Elasticizer Hair Mask for the star to help deep condition, reduce frizz, and add shine to her hair. Read more about what users have to say about the product here.

Alyssa Milano’s Tip For Battling Hair Loss

One of the lesser-known side effects of catching COVID-19 was hair loss, and no one knows this better than Alyssa Milano. The actress showed the clumps of hair that were falling out of her head in an Instagram video, but luckily, she came up with a solution.

After seeing her video, her hair stylist, Lihn Nguyen, told Milano to start using Nioxin. The company sells a variety of products that can help with hair loss. Read more about the different kinds of Nioxin and what they do here.

Why Ana De Armas Washed Her Hair With Beer

Of course, there is one more we need to mention. The advice came from Ana de Armas last year, but it deserves to be here. There are all kinds of tips about what to wash your hair with to achieve a glossy, healthy look. De Armas’ secret? Washing your hair in beer. The actress shared that she didn’t use a lot of beauty products growing up, but often used beer to get highlights in her hair.

De Armas joked that she didn’t have any Sun In, so putting beer in her hair before a day at the beach was the next best thing. Read more about De Armas’ natural beauty routine here.

From washing your hair in beer and onion water to trying out new products and tools, celebrities were telling all about their hair this year.

