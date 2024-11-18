‘One Tree Hill’ Star Paul Teal Tragically Dies at 35

Former One Tree Hill star Paul Teal has tragically died. He was 35 years old.

Teal’s partner, Emilia Torello, confirmed the news of his passing on Instagram. She did not reveal a cause of death.

“The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024,” Torello wrote. “Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future.”

‘One Tree Hill’ Star Paul Teal Dead at 35

Torello also shared that Teal was battling a health issue at the time of his passing.

“You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail,” she stated.

Teal appeared in 7 episodes of One Tree Hill as Josh. His former costar, Bethany Joy Lenz, paid tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

“My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying,” Lenz, wrote. “His bright smile, infectious laugh, and kind heart made you want to be near him.”

“He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh — the sleazy movie star.”



“With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous.”









