one-of-the-hadid-sisters-just-tied-the-knot

Another Hadid is officially off the market… and her famous siblings were right there to soak up all the wedding day glamour.

Alana Hadid, sister of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, married Ross Williams in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 18. According to Vogue, her high-profile sisters were in attendance, including siblings Anwar and Marielle Hadid, and parents Mohamed Hadid and Mary Butler.

Alana, 42, looked stunning in a vintage white Vivienne Westwood gown, accessorized with Dorsey jewelry and a custom Sofia Kaman gold band.

Image via Instagram / Alana Hadid

Meanwhile, sisters Gigi and Bella opted for elegant green frocks, proving that even at a wedding, they know how to make a statement (without stealing the spotlight, of course).

Image via Instagram / Alana Hadid

Bella, 29, chose a tiered halter dress, while Gigi, 30, went for a long-sleeved wrap style.

Alana Hadid’s Family Admit to Letting the Tears Flow at the Wedding Ceremoiny

“It was all love,” Alana wrote alongside several snapshots in an Instagram post on October 21.

Meanwhile, relatives in attendance admitted to letting the waterworks flow at the swanky ceremony.

In the comments section, Sister Gigi chimed in with: “Op, well I’m crying again!”

“I never stopped crying. Perfection at its best, the place, the people, the mood, the food, and most of all our magnificent Alana is now a married woman,” cousin and internet personality Lina Hadid added.

Alana and Williams wed at Mohamed Hadid’s LA residence.

“We wanted to do it somewhere that meant something to us, so my dad’s house was a natural thought,” Alana, a creative director and activist, told Vogue.

“I’m so honored that so many people made the effort to come from all over the world, from Tunisia, Kuwait, from Paris, Hawaii — people who are important to us now, but also important to our marriage going forward,” she added. “I feel like we were surrounded by love the whole time.”