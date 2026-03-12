One of the Crayola Experience Attractions Just Closed Down

A popular family attraction tied to the Crayola brand has officially shut down one of its locations, ending nearly a decade of colorful activities for visitors in Plano, Texas.

The Crayola Experience in Plano, Texas, located at The Shops at Willow Bend, has permanently closed, according to an official Instagram announcement. The location’s final day of operations was February 6, bringing an end to about eight years of activity at the mall.

The Plano site operated under license by Brite Management/BrightColors LLC. In the announcement message, the company acknowledged that the closure may disappoint families who had visited the site or planned future trips. The statement thanked guests who had spent time creating memories at the venue over the years.

Crayola Experience attractions are designed as immersive indoor destinations centered on creativity and art. The venues typically feature dozens of hands-on activities where visitors can explore the science and fun of color. Activities often include creating custom crayons, turning personal photos into coloring pages, and crafting melted wax souvenirs.

Plano, Texas, Has Lost A Little Of Its Color

The Plano attraction opened in 2018 and served as a major family-focused destination inside The Shops at Willow Bend. The closure followed earlier disruptions earlier this year, including a temporary shutdown after the mall’s landlord reportedly posted a lockout notice citing delinquent rent.

Although the Plano location has closed, other Crayola Experience venues remain open in several parts of the United States. Existing locations include attractions in Easton, Pennsylvania; Orlando, Florida; and at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, according to the company’s website.

Crayola officials said they plan to assist guests who still hold tickets, annual passes, gift cards, or reservations for group events. Visitors with outstanding purchases can contact the company through the Plano attraction’s website to address refunds or other questions.

The closure also comes as The Shops at Willow Bend undergoes broader changes, with several tenants leaving the property and discussions underway about potential redevelopment of the mall site.