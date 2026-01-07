One of Sydney Sweeney’s Biggest Movies Is Getting a Sequel

Sydney Sweeney’s latest hit—which leaned heavily into her undeniable screen presence—is being fast-tracked for a sequel.

After The Housemaid cleaned up at the box office, Deadline reports that Lionsgate is already grabbing the polish for a sequel. Starring Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, and Brandon Sklenar, the adaptation of Freida McFadden’s thriller was such a hit that production for The Housemaid’s Secret—based on the second book in the trilogy—is being fast-tracked for 2026.

According to Deadline, the project has been in development for several months, with Sweeney set to return as star and executive producer, alongside Michele Morrone, who is also expected to reprise his role. Paul Feig is anticipated to return as director, working from a script by Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted The Housemaid.

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney at ‘The Housemaid’ LA Premiere, December 15, 2025. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Lionsgate’s adaptation of McFadden’s 2022 bestseller The Housemaid has made a mess of the competition at the box office, sweeping up over $75 million domestically in just 17 days. With a global haul of $133 million and counting, it seems audiences everywhere are eager to see what’s hiding under the rug as the international rollout continues through January.

It is already Sweeney’s third-highest-grossing film, trailing only Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Anyone But You. (Her role in OUATIH is very small, meaning Housemaid is her second-most-successful movie where she is a lead.)

The Housemaid Book Series Is up to 3 Installments

The film follows Millie (Sweeney) as she attempts to escape her past by becoming a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Sklenar). Her dream job soon turns into a dangerous game of secrets and power, as the Winchesters’ home hides shocking twists and scandals. Meanwhile, Morrone portrays Enzo, the Winchester estate’s mysterious groundskeeper and Millie’s unexpected ally.

Published in 2023, The Housemaid’s Secret throws Millie into yet another job—and another dangerous household full of secrets.

Meanwhile, the Housemaid series has sold over 12 million copies in total, with The Housemaid’s Secret selling four million units alone. Translated into 40 languages, the book was a New York Times bestseller for 65 consecutive weeks and won the 2023 Goodreads Choice Award for Best Thriller. McFadden released the third installment, The Housemaid Is Watching, in 2024.