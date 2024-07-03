One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Shocks Fans With Wild Hair Transformation

Former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson shocked his fans over the weekend by showing off his new gray hair transformation.

The 32-year-old singer and songwriter proved he has embraced his gray roots while attending the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England over the weekend.

Louis Tomlinson was spotted hanging with friends and his sister, Lottie, at the event. The group also made headlines by bringing a TV to the festival so they could watch the England football club’s UEFA match. Louis was responsible for purchasing the TV as well as a generator so everyone could watch.

“We brought a TV in, very Glasto, in some stones and a little stand,” he told BBC Somerset. It was a little bit touch and go at times because the signal kept going in and out, but luckily, we got there and we pulled it off.”

After the interview was posted on X (formerly Twitter), it didn’t take long for fans to gush about Louis Tomlinson’s new gray-haired look.

“Unfortunate update: I was sadly diagnosed with a condition of loving Louis Tomlinson and his grey hair too much,” one fan wrote. “And to make matters worse it’s uncurable so I have to live with it for the rest of time.”

Another fan wrote, “My man is getting more SEXY.”

Simon Cowell Recently Revealed His Biggest Regret From Working With Louis Tomlinson and the Rest of the One Direction Bandmates

Last month, Simon Cowell opened up about working with Louis Tomlinson and the rest of the One Direction bandmates. The band was formed on The X Factor in 2010 after all five bandmates auditioned as solo artists.

While appearing on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Cowell said he didn’t believe the group would get back together.

Cowell also shared his regret about the band was not owning the name himself. He explained that if he owned the One Direction name, he could do a tour with three bandmates. This would be easier than making all the original members come back.

“If you’re listening, I’ll buy it back from you,” he jokingly said.

Despite Cowell’s doubts about the band ever getting back together, Styles, Tomlinson, Horan, and Payne have expressed interest in reuniting. However, no official plans have ever been made.

Cowell is planning to host auditions across the UK for a new boy band. “I’m doing it because right now, I don’t think a band has been as good as One Direction since One Direction,” Cowell explained. The only way I know [how] to put a band together is somebody has to audition.