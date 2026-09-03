On-Stage Blaze Ignites During Kacey Musgraves Concert

Kacey Musgraves’ current stage show is so hot, it causes flames…literally. The country singer’s stage recently caught fire while she was performing.

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The incident took place during Musgraves’ August 28 show at TD Garden in Boston.

As she was finishing her song “Golden Hour,” a spray of sparks went off around the stage. However, the sparks didn’t stop when the song stopped. Videos taken during the concert show a small fire in the stage’s rafters.

When the “Mexico Honey” looked up, she acknowledged what was happening.

“That looks bad. Genuinely, something’s on fire,” she said, remaining calm despite the flames.

Her jokes about the situation didn’t stop there. She then claimed she had “way too much hairspray” to be standing underneath the fire. While admitting that she had anxiety about the situation, she jokingly called the flames “cute.”

“I only like pyro when I know what’s going to happen,” she told the crowd before asking if anyone had a “bedazzled fire extinguisher.”

“Anyway, here’s Wonderwall,” she joked.

“Handled like a true Leo queen 🔥 Kacey Musgraves’ stage caught on fire during a performance of “Golden Hour” during her “Middle of Nowhere” tour stop at the TD Garden tonight in Boston. (Everything was fine lol),” influencer Daniel Preda wrote on Instagram.

“We couldn’t tell if she was just doing a bit from up in the 100s 🤣😭 So now we know we all need Kacey in a crisis 😅🙏🏻” one fan commented.

Another fan chimed in, writing “she was definitely nervous!!! her and the band kept looking up at it.”