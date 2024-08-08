Olympic Runner Lamecha Girma Stretchered Off Track After Nasty Fall During Paris Race

Ethiopian runner Lamecha Girma was rushed to a nearby hospital following a terrifying fall during the men’s steeplechase race at the 2024 Olympics.

The fall occurred during the final lap of the 300m race on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Girma went to clear one of the race’s final obstacles when his right leg made contact with the hurdle.

The runner went down hard, with his back, neck, and head mostly impacted.

WOW!



Kenneth Rooks just won SILVER in the men’s 3000m steeplechase in a STUNNER. 🤯 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/PIM2gcvY47 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 7, 2024

Other runners quickly avoided him as a medical team stepped in. After getting a neck brace put on, he was put on a stretcher and taken to Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital.

Although he stayed overnight, the runner’s coach Teshome Kebede reassured everyone that he was in “good condition.”

Lamecha Girma previously scored the silver medal during the 2020 Olympics and had hoped to achieve another award at the 2024 games. Unfortunately, he was unable to finish the race.

Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco took home the gold while Team USA’s Kenneth Rooks earned the silver. Kenyan runner Abraham Kibiwot received the bronze.

Lamecha Girma’s Management Team Releases Statement Following Terrifying 2024 Olympics Fall

Along with his coach, the management agency representing Lamecha Girma released a statement about the fall at the 2024 Olympics.

“This was not how we were hoping for tonight to end,” the Elite Running Team stated on Instagram. “With 200m left in the 3000m Steeplechase Final, Lamecha Girma launched a huge kick before hitting a barrier, falling heavily and hitting his head on the ground.”

Elite Running Team stated that Girma lost consciousness after the fall. “[He] had to be taken from the stadium on a stretcher and taken to hospital for further checks. We have confirmed information that Lamecha is safe and conscious but checks are still being carried out for safety. He is still in shock, but was able to talk with his brother and members of the Ethiopian team.”

The management team then shared that Girma was to remain in the hospital until a full examination was done. “We wish him a quick recovery and have no doubt that his time will come.”

Fans of the Olympian took to the post’s comment section. “I’m glad to hear he’s doing ok,” one fan wrote. “Hoping for a quick and full recovery!”

Another stated, “Thanks for the update! This made the athlete community feel sick to watch. We’re all hoping for his full recovery as soon as possible.”

In a separate Instagram post, Elite Running added, “After a full medical examination during the night, it has been confirmed that Lamecha Girma doesn’t suffer from any major head injury. He will undergo further scans to check his leg before being allowed to leave the hospital.”