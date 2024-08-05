Olympic Pole Vaulter Breaks Silence After Bulge Costs Him Gold Medal in Viral Moment

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati has opened up about his huge problem: his bulge ruining his gold medal chances at the 2024 Olympics. Ammirati appeared poised to clear 5.70m during his third attempt on Saturday. However, his not-so-modest manhood thwarted his efforts, leaving viewers in stitches on social media.

Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened 😂 HELP I'M DYING pic.twitter.com/5hOHttVA5g — Gladys Wotching (@Glodyswotcher) August 3, 2024

One onlooker on X quipped, “oh he brought that baguette to the games.” A second X user added, “i think its a bigger flex than winning a medal lmao”.

“He’ll be showing every date his Olympic tape,” another X user quipped. “What a way to go down in Olympic history,” yet another sports fan chimed in.

“HIS GIRLFRIEND WON GOLD MEDAL,” an admirer of the male form exclaimed.

In the wake of the viral moment, the 21-year-old expressed his frustration at missing out on a medal in Paris. However, the very, very gifted athlete did so without directly mentioning the hard misfortune surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The Pole Vaulter Called His Bulge Gaffe a ‘Big Disappointment’

“It’s a big disappointment,’ Ammirati admitted to the French Athletics Federation. “I’m a bit gutted, because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70 m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session.”

“I was 100 percent physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault,” he added.

French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati had a unique hurdle to overcome at the Olympics—his bulge seemed to be the only thing standing between him and a medal.

Ammirati reflected that everything seemed to be going his way. His training had aligned for this moment, and he felt no anxiety.

He had the confidence of a man packing something special to reveal to the world.

“The conditions were good,” he continued. “It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress.”

It seems the only X factor was performing the feat in front of a massive world stage.

“‘As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to interact with the audience. I was almost there,” Ammirati recalled.

Ammirati had successfully cleared two heights before a misstep affected his performance. Ultimately, he finished 12th in Group A, achieving a height of 5.60 meters.

Robin Emig and Thibault Collet, compatriots of Ammirati, achieved impressive heights of 5.60 meters and 5.75 meters, respectively.