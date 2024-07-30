Olympic Fencer Nada Hafez Reveals She Competed While 7 Months Pregnant

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez competed in the Olympics this week… after which she revealed she did it while seven months pregnant.

The 26-year-old delivered the stunning announcement on Instagram after advancing to the round of 16 in the women’s saber event in Paris.

“It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby!” Hafez wrote alongside images of her competing. “My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional.”

She continued: “The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it.”

Hafez, a member of the Egyptian National Senior Fencing Sabre Women’s team since 2014, thanked her supportive husband, cardiothoracic surgeon Ibrahim Ihab, for being by her side throughout her journey.

“This specific Olympics was different; Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one! ❤️,” the fencer added.

Hafez triumphed over Team USA’s Elizabeth Tartakovsky, only to suffer defeat at the hands of South Korea’s Jeon Hayoung.

Olympics Fans React to a Fencer Competing While Seven Months Pregnant

Of course, Olympics fans were overwhelmingly positive under Hafez’s post revealing she competed as a fencer while pregnant.

“This is so amazing and inspiring ✨❤️🫶 you did so great with your little one,” one fan wrote.

“Balancing between pregnancy and pursuing your passion is never easy, so you should be super proud of yourself regardless of the outcome,” a second admirer wrote. “You’re setting such a good example for this little champ! 🏆🥇,” they added.

Meanwhile, others called into question the fitness level of Hafez competing at such an elite level while two months away from giving birth.

“As a fan how were you expected to win a medal being 7 months pregnant?,” one fan wondered. “It’s a beautiful story of course but I want Egypt to win, maybe another player could have went instead of you . This is the Olympics, competition is top notch, we won’t win anything you being 7 months pregnant,” they added.

“Are you playing for your name or for the country?”, another upset Olympics watcher wrote. “If for yourself then congratulations and you did a truly heroic act.. if not .. then would it have been better for someone physically fit to play?”

However, one fan countered that the pregnancy may have given Hafez an unfair competitive edge. “Just amazing today !!!! But is it not cheating to fence 2 against 1?”, they quipped.

These matches marked the third occasion in Hafez’s career that she has qualified for the Olympics. Her 16th-place finish in Paris represented the best result of her career.