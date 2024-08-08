olympic-athletes-turn-to-making-explicit-content-for-extra-cash

A number of Olympic athletes are attempting to earn extra income by making explicit content.

Many Olympic athletes are turning to platforms like OnlyFans for quick cash, realizing they can earn a decent profit.

“Obviously, I’ve got what people want,” said Jack Laugher, 2024 Olympic diver. “I’ll happily cash in on that. I’m a bit of a hustler and I want a bit more money if I can.”

He added that he earns a small income from his athletic career, and the income from OnlyFans helps supplement it.

“The funding hasn’t changed [in years],” he said. “I’m top three in the world, and it is £28,000 [USD $36,000] a year.”

On his OnlyFans account, Laugher shares “SFW [safe for work] content in speedos, briefs, boxers and more!”

He also provides the option for subscribers to personally chat with him.

Olympic Athletes Admit to Making Explicit Content for Extra Cash

Apparently, Laugher is not the only one who pursues this side hustle. In fact, he said many of his teammates — including Noah Williams, 24, Daniel Goodfellow, 27, and Matty Lee, 26 — create similar content.

“Remember I’m a Team GB diver not a P [pornstar],” Lee specified. “So everything will be SFW and a place where I can interact with you all.”

As for other sports, New Zealand rower Robbie Manson also creates “exclusive content that tastefully explores the boundaries, including artistic portrayals of nudity.” Meanwhile, short-track speed skater Elise Christie claims her OnlyFans “saved her life” post-retirement.

“I went from being someone who won medals under a system to then having absolutely nothing and just being dropped out and left to understand life,” Christie said.

“I had lost my house and was working three jobs at the time… [OnlyFans] brought me back from a really dark place, and I now use it positively,” she explained.

Christie added that she doesn’t post X-rated content on her page. Instead, she mostly uses it to engage with subscribers, sharing information about her life and athletic career.

“I use it as engagement for fans that have been with me for a long time. Once you are using it in the way that you are comfortable with, you’re not forced into things or doing things you don’t want to do, you can use it in the way you want to use it,” she said. “At the end of the day, it kind of saved my life at one point as I had nothing.”