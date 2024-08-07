olympian-tom-craig-arrested-for-allegedly-buying-drugs-in-paris

Australian field hockey player Tom Craig was reportedly arrested for allegedly trying to purchase cocaine during the 2024 Paris Games.

Craig, 28, left a team event on Tuesday night and was arrested just 15 minutes later for allegedly purchasing one gram of cocaine from a street dealer.

The dealer was arrested and taken into custody. Reports indicated that the individual possessed seven vials of cocaine and 75 ecstasy pills.

“The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has confirmed an Australian hockey team member is in custody after being arrested in Paris on August 6th. No charges have been laid,” the AOC said in a statement, per the Herald Sun.

“The AOC is continuing to make inquiries and arrange support for the Team member,” they added.

Tom Craig’s Arrest Due to Allegedly Buying Drugs Followed a Night Out on Tuesday

Australia’s men’s hockey team’s quest at the Paris Olympics came to a close on Sunday. This was after a 2-0 defeat in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands. Following their exit, several team members were spotted enjoying a night out in town on Tuesday.

According to the Herald Sun, team members were informed that they had 48 hours to vacate the Olympic Village following their removal. However, they might be allowed to stay longer if circumstances permitted.

“Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the 9th arrondissement, on the night of August 6 to 7, arrested the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia and who is said to be a member of the Australian field hockey team,” a Paris police department spokesman said, per the Herald Sun.

“With regard to the quantities of narcotics seized from the seller, the investigations have been entrusted to the Narcotics Squad,” they added.

The Herald Sun has reported that Craig is considered “unlikely” to receive a penalty beyond a fine. This is thanks to a 2020 law in France that restricts punishments for individuals found with small quantities of narcotics. This includes less than five grams of cocaine.

Craig might only need to pay around 150€ (approximately $164).

Craig, a forward from New South Wales, secured a silver medal with the Australian team at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics. He marked his first appearance at the Games after competing in Rio 2016.