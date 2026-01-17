Olivia Rodrigo and Actor Boyfriend Break Up

After two years of dating, Olivia Rodrigo and her boyfriend, English actor Louis Partridge, have allegedly called it quits.

According to The Sun, the couple quietly called it quits last month, with the “Driver’s License” songstress spotted crying at Lily Allen’s holiday event in London.

“They made such a lovely couple,” one source stated. “So people who know them were shocked when they heard.”

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo attend the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)



The insider further stated that it hasn’t been the “easiest few weeks” for the alleged exes. “They decided it’s better to be apart for now,” the insider continued. “Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her, but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now.”

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge first met through mutual friends in early 2023. They were romantically linked later in the year after being seen together in London.

The Reported Break-Up Occurred Months After Louis Partridge Opened Up About His Relationship With Olivia Rodrigo

Less than three months before the alleged split, Louis Partidge had nothing but praise for his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo.

During a September 2025 interview with Esquire UK, the House of Guinness star discussed the attention he and Rodrigo received while attending Wimbledon.

“I was not aware that was going to be a thing,” he explained. “I did not see a lot of photos from that, [and] it felt quite public.”

Partridge further shared that he and Rodrigo focused on keeping their personal lives private. “Olivia and I choose, or have been choosing, to not be so pubic,” he continued. “Obviously, it has been quite a big summer for her with Glastonbury, but there’s a sanctity to being private.”

Speaking about his then-love headlining the famous festival, Partridge said, “It was a really special moment. And she worked so incredibly hard for it. And it all came together. It was pretty damn special to be there and see her get her flowers, as it were.”

Regarding their relationship being in the spotlight, Partridge noted that he and Rodrigo are well aware of the attention that comes with their fame.

“I think [it helps], yeah, to not blow it out of proportion or not have to explain it or have someone understand it,” he added. “I just have no doubt that we’re both in a relationship for the right reason, for example. I’m sure that’s something you have to think about when you reach a certain level of success.”